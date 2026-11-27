Singer Parastoo Ahmadi's 74 lashes for daring to sing without her hair covered is not a unique case in Iran. Other women are being killed, some by their own families.

Helia Fattahi told her parents she was pregnant. She was not married. They allegedly killed her. Iran ian police arrested both parents after the killing on Nov. 21 in Sanandaj, a city in the mountains of western Iran.

According to local media, they confessed, citing the shame they believed their daughter had brought upon the family. The provincial police chief, however, described the motive in more prosaic terms, calling it"family disputes," and the parents have not been charged with any crimes.

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Two days later, in the holy city of Qom, another Iranian woman was violently punished for a different act of defiance.received 74 lashesIranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi was lashed 74 times Monday by Iranian authorities for"outraging public decency" by singing without a hijab in a 2024 concert. Both cases, along with a spate of killings of young women across Iran in recent weeks, illuminate the sharp and still fragile limits to the modest freedoms Iranian women have secured since aAt the heart of that struggle are questions about who gets to decide how Iranian women live — what they wear, whom they love, and whether they can marry who they choose.