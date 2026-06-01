Singer Contributes Original Song to Beloved Animated Film Series

The singer has announced that she'll be contributing an original song to the soundtrack for the upcoming fifth installment of the beloved animated film series. The song will be available for purchase on Swift's website, along with an acoustic and piano version. The film is expected to be just as exciting as the previous ones, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their respective roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The singer announced Monday that she'll be contributing an original song titled I Knew It, I Knew You to the soundtrack for the beloved animated film series ' upcoming fifth installment.

The song titled I Knew It, I Knew You will be available for purchase on Swift's website, along with an acoustic and piano version. The hitmaker revealed that I Knew It, I Knew You will drop June 19, the same day the film hits theaters.

In an Instagram post sharing the news with fans, she wrote, I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first film when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know right?

The animated film series has been a beloved franchise for many years and has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The upcoming fifth installment is expected to be just as exciting as the previous ones. The film will feature Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their respective roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The plot will follow the iconic group of toys as they compete for playtime against a new tablet called Lilypad.

The singer has also contributed a number of songs to movie soundtracks over the years, from 2013's Sweeter Than Fiction for David Frankel's. It spawned Swift's longest-running Hot 100 No. 1 hit to date, with lead single The Fate of Ophelia topping the chart for 10 weeks. The singer's involvement in the film is expected to bring even more excitement to the beloved franchise





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Singer Animated Film Series Original Song Soundtrack Beloved Franchise

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