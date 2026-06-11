Singer Brown to perform national anthem at historic White House UFC event

Brown will sing the anthem at a UFC match on the White House South Lawn on June 14, part of Freedom 250 celebrations honoring troops and American unity

Brown , a 47‑year‑old performer best known for the song Thank You for Loving Her, announced on the June 10 edition of a popular sports talk show that he will sing the national anthem at a UFC match that will be staged on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14.

The bout, featuring seven contests, marks the first time a mixed martial arts event has been held at the presidential residence since the September 2001 attacks and is part of the broader Freedom 250 celebrations that commemorate the nation's 250th birthday. Brown told host Pat McAfee that his motivation is simple: to honor the roughly eight thousand active service members expected to attend, as well as the men and women who have sacrificed for the country.

He added that politics has no place in his performance, emphasizing his love for America and his belief that hard work and good choices enable anyone to achieve the American dream. In preparation for the ceremony Brown has been working with the United States Marine Band to arrange a rendition that blends his vocal style with the military ensemble's traditional sound.

He described the collaboration as "sick" and expressed excitement about being part of a historic moment that combines sport, music and patriotism. The singer also said he will headline a fan festival during the Freedom 250 weekend, a gathering aimed at bringing together military families, veterans and sports enthusiasts for a series of concerts and community activities. The White House event has drawn attention from the political sphere as well.

In a TikTok video posted on June 2, former President Donald Trump referenced the Eiffel Tower's history before suggesting that a new structure is being planned in front of the White House to accommodate the forthcoming UFC fight. While the exact nature of the construction was not disclosed, Trump hinted that the installation could become a lasting landmark. The wider entertainment schedule surrounding the Freedom 250 celebrations has undergone several changes.

The annual Rock the Country festival, an eight‑city tour that was slated to feature artists such as Ludacris, Morgan Wade and Carter Faith, has seen those three performers quietly withdraw from the lineup. In a separate development, country star Martina McBride announced she will not perform at the Great American State Fair scheduled for June 25, citing concerns that she was given misleading information about the event's purpose and its connection to the administration's plans.

Overall, the upcoming UFC showdown on the White House lawn represents a rare convergence of sports, music and national celebration. With Brown's anthem performance, the involvement of the Marine Band, and the broader Freedom 250 festivities, the event is poised to become a symbolic illustration of American culture and unity as the country looks toward its quarter‑century milestone





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UFC White House National Anthem Brown Freedom 250

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC Event at White House: Weather Concerns and Security Worriesthe upcoming UFC event at the White House has raised concerns about weather and security. Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt said that while there is a chance of a shower or storm, temperatures aren't expected to be extremely high. Though, he noted that the event is being hosted outdoors,which could be a concern. The event features a total of seven matchups, including a headlining matchup between lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. The event also includes a UFC press conference and live entErtainment from the Zac Brown Band.

Read more »

UFC CEO Dana White Settles Alex Pereira GOAT Debate Before UFC White House FightUFC CEO Dana White believes that a win for Alex Pereira on Sunday would leave no doubt about where he stands in the history of MMA.

Read more »

UFC Hall of Famer to Feature as Cornerman for UFC White House FightOne fighter will have the support and guidance of a UFC Hall of Famer this Sunday when he enters the cage to fight at The White House.

Read more »

UFC White House Headliner Ilia Topuria Brushes Off Hypothetical Fight With UFC LegendUFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria isn’t interested in discussing hypothetical matchups with fighters that aren’t actively competing.

Read more »