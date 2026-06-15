Singer Alison Wheeler reveals her six-year struggle with exhaustion and how it was finally diagnosed as a condition where half her heartbeats weren't happening at all

Alison Wheeler, 54, has spoken out about her six-year struggle with exhaustion, which was finally diagnosed as a condition where half her heartbeats weren't happening at all. Wheeler, who has been a singer with The South since 2002, says she was feeling increasingly fatigued after gigs and everyday activities, but put it down to menopause and her punishing schedule. However, as her exhaustion worsened, she began to notice other symptoms such as dizziness, breathlessness, and a lack of stamina. Wheeler's condition, known as Bradycardia, is a condition where the heart beats too slowly, and in her case, half of her heartbeats weren't happening at all. She says she was 'shattered' and 'bone-deep tired' and was only able to carry on working in her singing career, but very little else. Wheeler's story highlights the importance of listening to your body and seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion. It also raises awareness of Bradycardia, a condition that can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Singer Alison Wheeler, 54, reveals her six-year struggle with exhaustion and how it was finally diagnosed as a condition where half her heartbeats weren't happening at all.

Wheeler, who has been a singer with The South since 2002, says she was feeling increasingly fatigued after gigs and everyday activities, but put it down to menopause and her punishing schedule. However, as her exhaustion worsened, she began to notice other symptoms such as dizziness, breathlessness, and a lack of stamina. Despite going to her GP and having her bloods checked, everything came back fine, and Wheeler was left feeling puzzled and trying to mask her exhaustion.

It wasn't until she went to see her doctor again and they ran further tests that the true extent of her condition was revealed. Wheeler says she was 'utterly wiped out' after the Yorkshire gig and was slumped on the train when her doctor rang to discuss her ECG results. She was worried but put it to the back of her mind for the three-hour-long journey, never imagining the horror that would ensue.

Wheeler's condition, known as Bradycardia, is a condition where the heart beats too slowly, and in her case, half of her heartbeats weren't happening at all. She says she was 'shattered' and 'bone-deep tired' and was only able to carry on working in her singing career, but very little else. Wheeler's story highlights the importance of listening to your body and seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion.

It also raises awareness of Bradycardia, a condition that can be life-threatening if left untreated. Wheeler's experience is a reminder that exhaustion is not just a normal part of getting older, but can be a sign of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed. Wheeler's condition was finally diagnosed after she went to see her doctor again and they ran further tests.

She says she was 'incredibly relieved' when she finally received a diagnosis and was able to start treatment. Wheeler's story is a powerful reminder that exhaustion is not just a normal part of getting older, but can be a sign of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed. It also highlights the importance of seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion.

Wheeler's condition, Bradycardia, is a condition where the heart beats too slowly, and in her case, half of her heartbeats weren't happening at all. She says she was 'shattered' and 'bone-deep tired' and was only able to carry on working in her singing career, but very little else. Wheeler's story is a powerful reminder that exhaustion is not just a normal part of getting older, but can be a sign of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed.

It also highlights the importance of seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion. Wheeler's experience is a reminder that exhaustion is not just a normal part of getting older, but can be a sign of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed. Wheeler's story highlights the importance of listening to your body and seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion.

It also raises awareness of Bradycardia, a condition that can be life-threatening if left untreated. Wheeler's experience is a reminder that exhaustion is not just a normal part of getting older, but can be a sign of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed. Wheeler's condition was finally diagnosed after she went to see her doctor again and they ran further tests.

She says she was 'incredibly relieved' when she finally received a diagnosis and was able to start treatment. Wheeler's story is a powerful reminder that exhaustion is not just a normal part of getting older, but can be a sign of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed. It also highlights the importance of seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion.

Wheeler's condition, Bradycardia, is a condition where the heart beats too slowly, and in her case, half of her heartbeats weren't happening at all. She says she was 'shattered' and 'bone-deep tired' and was only able to carry on working in her singing career, but very little else. Wheeler's story highlights the importance of listening to your body and seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion.

It also raises awareness of Bradycardia, a condition that can be life-threatening if left untreated. Wheeler's experience is a reminder that exhaustion is not just a normal part of getting older, but can be a sign of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed. Wheeler's condition was finally diagnosed after she went to see her doctor again and they ran further tests.

She says she was 'incredibly relieved' when she finally received a diagnosis and was able to start treatment





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