Chinese companies' use of Singapore washing and the Alice Huang case raise questions about the city state's neutrality between the United States and China.

Singapore, a financial hub that has grown in importance since Beijing tightened its control over Hong Kong, is at the centre of scrutiny over a corporate practice known as 'Singapore washing'. Companies from the Chinese mainland have used the city state to register businesses and obscure the origins of their principals and funding, a concern that has long troubled the business-friendly island.

The issue drew wider attention after Nvidia ex-CEO Jensen Huang resigned after admitting to an extramarital relationship. That relationship may have involved Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, described as a 'premier business partner' of Nvidia. The link prompted scrutiny of potential chip-export control violations.

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Singapore Washing and the Alice Huang Case

Alice Huang, if she was what Chinese business circles call a 'white glove' broker, acted as an intermediary offering a degree of separation between buyer and seller. Her clients on either side of the deal likely did not choose Singapore by accident, because the city state offers that distance in a business-friendly setting.

U.S. intelligence officers reportedly suspected Alice Huang of possible Chinese intelligence links, but these suspicions have not been independently verified. Beijing has repeatedly denied that Alice Huang reported to China's Ministry of State Security, the country's main spy agency.

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Competing Views on Singapore's Neutrality

Singapore's neutrality is at stake because it serves as a meeting ground for the United States and China, two powers that have long maintained interests and friendly relations with the island nation in Southeast Asia. The U.S. places high value on its security partnership with Singapore, while China's leaders view the island's majority-ethnic Chinese population as a cultural and economic resource.

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party began a regular programme of study trips to China in 2024, hosted by the Chinese Communist Party. PAP Chairman Desmond Lee said the trips aim to deepen mutual appreciation of each other's experiences and governing priorities. The Communist Party in Beijing also sends its cadres to Singapore to learn about governance and public administration.

Jürgen Kremb, a Taiwan-based espionage scholar and former journalist who spent years in the city state for the German magazine Der Spiegel, said Singapore's balancing act is real. China is its biggest trading partner, while the U.S. is its biggest military partner. Kremb argued that Beijing is now systematically exploiting the 'Singapore brand' for cover, and that Singapore has become a target in its own right rather than just a meeting place.

Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, described the country's value proposition as a free and open place for exchanging anything, built over two hundred years. He pointed to its reputation for the rule of law, credibility and trustworthiness. The Singapore government did not respond to requests for comment.

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Military Ports and Security Threats for Singapore

Singapore maintains separate ports for U.S. and Chinese military ships. People's Liberation Army naval vessels use Changi port, which is also a ferry port, while U.S. Navy warships mostly dock at Sembawang port, a former British navy base that offers more logistical services.

Singapore and the U.S. have defence partnerships, most recently a Security of Supply Arrangement signed in late 2023 to help both nations address potential supply chain disruptions. Pressure from China is also rising, according to Singapore's own officials.

In September, K. Shanmugam, senior minister for national security who also heads the Ministry of Home Affairs, told Parliament that authorities had detected an uptick in attempts by threat actors to set up websites masquerading as Singapore-based entities. These sites aimed to recruit individuals for access to sensitive or classified information. Shanmugam did not name China, although Kremb said Chinese interests are believed to be behind the activity.

In 2025, Shanmugam said that a state-sponsored cyberespionage group, UNC3886, attacked Singapore's critical information infrastructure. Kremb said Singapore regarded the foreign policy and national security implications of naming states directly as too serious, which helps explain why officials avoid attributing such threats to specific countries.