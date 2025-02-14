Singapore Sets Stage for 'Feel-Good' Budget Under Wong

Analysts predict a generous 'SG60 budget' with measures to alleviate cost of living pressures and support businesses in Singapore's 60th year of independence.

Singapore is preparing for its first budget under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong , scheduled for February 18th, with analysts anticipating robust support for both households and businesses. Wong, who assumed leadership from Lee Hsien Loong in May 2022, emphasized that this year's budget will address the pressing concerns regarding cost pressures faced by citizens while simultaneously tackling long-term challenges to ensure Singapore's continued growth and global competitiveness.

Analysts from Maybank predict a generous 'SG60 budget' to commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence, potentially including a package of measures to alleviate living expenses for households. These measures might encompass cash handouts, consumption vouchers, rebates on utility bills, and expanded opportunities for skill enhancement through educational courses. Bank of America analysts share a similar outlook, anticipating a 'feel-good' budget with a focus on cost-of-living relief measures.Moreover, Wong has signaled the government's intention to provide targeted assistance to those struggling with financial burdens, particularly older individuals and low-income groups. However, he also underscored the importance of not neglecting other segments, including the middle-income and middle-aged population, who may be facing double responsibilities of caring for both elderly parents and young children. On the business front, Maybank anticipates potential enhancements to existing schemes that support companies, such as grants to alleviate manpower costs and rebates for corporate tax and property tax on commercial properties. There are also expectations of a pro-growth budget, considering the low and stable inflation and the uncertain global economic outlook





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SINGAPORE ECONOMY BUDGET 2025 COST OF LIVING BUSINESS SUPPORT SG60 BUDGET LAWRENCE WONG

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Sets Stage for Second Inauguration in 2025Nearly 250,000 ticketed guests are anticipated to attend Donald Trump's second inauguration on January 20, 2025. Festivities extend from the weekend preceding the inauguration through Tuesday, encompassing a range of events. The primary ceremony will be held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, with security screening commencing at 5 a.m. and guests advised to arrive by 11:30 a.m.

Read more »

Nik Bonitto's Breakout Season Sets Stage for Big ContractNik Bonitto's impressive 2024 season has solidified his position as a key player for the Denver Broncos. With 13.5 sacks, he became the first Bronco since 2023 to reach double-digit sacks in a single season, earning him second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection. His performance, along with the strength of the Broncos' overall defense, has positioned the team for success in the coming seasons.

Read more »

Ethereum (ETH) Sets the Stage for a Major Price Rally: Key Insights to WatchCrypto Blog

Read more »

Trump Pardons Dozens in January 6th Capitol Riots, Sets Stage for Continued ControversyPresident Trump's pardons for those involved in the January 6th Capitol riots have ignited a firestorm of debate, with supporters applauding his intervention and critics denouncing it as a dangerous undermining of justice.

Read more »

Alameda County Seeks New DA After Recall Sets Stage for ChangeThe Alameda County Board of Supervisors is set to appoint an interim District Attorney following the recall of former DA Pamela Price. Residents, including victims' families, are calling for a leader who prioritizes public safety and accountability. The board is expected to announce their choice at their next meeting.

Read more »

Navigating the US Online Casino Landscape: NCLGS Legislation Sets the StageThe rapidly expanding online casino market in the US faces a pivotal moment as the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) introduces legislation to shape its future. This article explores the key recommendations of the NCLGS, including tax rates, responsible gaming practices, balancing online and land-based casinos, and the importance of robust licensing frameworks.

Read more »