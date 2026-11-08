Singapore School Negligence Claim Over Student Death in Maldives

Jenna Chan's parents sue St Joseph's Institution International for negligence after their daughter died during a compulsory school trip to the Maldives in November 2024.

Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan filed a negligence claim in the General Division of the High Court of Singapore against St Joseph's Institution International Ltd regarding the death of their daughter Jenna during a school expedition.

Negligence Lawsuit Filed in Singapore

The British-Singaporean couple initiated legal proceedings against the international school Jenna attended in Singapore nearly two years after the tragic incident that claimed their fifteen-year-old daughter's life. While litigation was not their preferred path, Jenna's parents state the claim follows nearly two years of seeking accountability through other channels. Her parents emphasized they had not taken the decision to send Jenna on the expedition lightly. They even conducted their own risk assessment before selecting the Maldives trip from twelve available options.

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Tragic Accident in Maldives Waters

Jenna Chan died during a school trip to the Maldives in November 2024 while participating in a snorkelling excursion organized by the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme. The British registered charity led the activity when Jenna and her peers entered the water. The boat started moving and struck her, causing her to get caught in the propeller. The accident occurred on November 8, 2024, when the couple received a call from the school reporting the fatal outcome.

Parents Demand Clear Account of Events

The family asserts that nobody has provided them with any kind of official account of what happened during the accident. The family's questions about how the situation unfolded have not been made clear despite the passage of time. Mrs Liauw stated they have had to pursue information themselves through lawyers, investigators, and authorities in the Maldives, UK, and Singapore. Two years later, they still do not have a complete, independently established account of what happened.

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School Communication Failures Highlighted

Jenna's parents criticize the school's response, claiming it was callous of staff to send an email that they feel glossed over their daughter's death. On the day of the incident, the parents received multiple missed calls from the school before speaking to the headmaster. They rushed to the school demanding answers, and as they sat in the headmaster's office, they felt their questions were being dismissed. Shortly after, their phones pinged with a routine daily update containing a photograph of Jenna from the morning.

Immediate Aftermath and Grief

The last time Jenna's parents saw her was at home before she left for the school trip. They shared a big hug in the living room as they normally did before she went to school or anywhere else. She said see you Saturday, and that was the last time they spoke. Once the students boarded the plane, their phones were taken away, meaning there was no further direct communication between Jenna and her family. The parents continued to receive daily updates about the trip, including photographs of the students.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

The couple has not received a direct condolence email addressed to them as a family from the institution. They also have not received an official account of what happened regarding the fatal propeller strike. Mrs Liauw described receiving the routine email while processing their daughter's death as another completely inappropriate communication at an already devastating time. The parents continue to search for answers from Jenna's school regarding the mandatory trip that resulted in the tragedy.