Banks used wholesale CBDC to pay for four-week bills issued on the Singapore Dollar Test Network, which MAS plans to rename SG Digital Ledger.

MAS issued the bills directly on its test network, which it plans to rename SG Digital Ledger and use for settlement beyond the trials. The Monetary Authority of Singapore issued 100 million Singapore dollars in tokenized bills on Nov. 6, with banks using wholesale central bank digital currency to pay for them.

Thursday. The four-week bills mature on Dec. 4. MAS issued the bills directly on the Singapore Dollar Test Network. That gives borrowers an asset they could pledge as collateral for loans on the network, the central bank said.the test network and MAS-issued digital currency to settle overnight loans.

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MAS now plans to turn the Singapore Dollar Test Network, where the bills were issued, into a settlement system for financial institutions, Managing Director Chia Der Jiun“As the use of tokenized assets and digital money grows, trusted settlement on CBDC will be needed,” Chia said.

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“It underpins settlement finality and confidence, especially for large value settlement. ” In 2027, MAS plans to issue more tokenized bills, bring more financial institutions into the trials and expand the bills’ use as collateral.