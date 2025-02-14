Singapore's GDP Surges 5% in Q4 2024, Outpacing Forecasts

Singapore's economy expanded by 5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, exceeding economist expectations and marking the fastest growth since 2021. While slower than the previous quarter's 5.7% expansion, the robust performance sets the stage for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's 2025 budget presentation. The MTI projects continued growth in manufacturing and trade-related services, while consumer-facing sectors face headwinds from shifting spending patterns.

Singapore's economy showed resilience in the fourth quarter of 2024, exceeding economist expectations with a 5% year-on-year growth. This robust performance marked the fastest growth since 2021, surpassing the 4.7% forecast by Reuters. However, it represents a slight deceleration from the 5.7% expansion recorded in the previous quarter. This latest economic data release comes ahead of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's budget presentation for 2025 on February 18th.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) highlighted that Singapore's retail trade and food and beverage sectors experienced contraction, partially attributed to a shift in consumer spending towards overseas travel. Despite this, Singapore's overall economic outlook for 2025 remains largely unchanged. The MTI anticipates that the growth in key trading partners' GDP will moderate from 2024 levels. The ministry acknowledged a significant level of uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy, emphasizing that its trajectory will heavily depend on the policies implemented by the new U.S. administration. Similarly, Singapore projects a moderation in China's GDP growth due to factors such as tariff hikes and industrial overcapacity, leading to slower merchandise exports and investment growth. The MTI predicts that Singapore's manufacturing and trade-related services sectors, particularly electronics, will experience expansion in 2025, driven by strong demand for semiconductor chips in personal computers, smartphones, and data centers. Growth is also anticipated in sectors like information and communications, finance, and insurance. Conversely, the ministry anticipates sluggish growth in consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food and beverage, attributed to local spending preferences shifting overseas. While the continued recovery in international visitor arrivals is expected to provide some support, the MTI acknowledges that growth in these sectors will likely remain subdued





