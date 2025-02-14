Singapore's Economy Grows 4.4% in 2024, Driven by Manufacturing and Trade

Singapore's economy showed strong resilience in 2024, expanding by 4.4% compared to the previous year. The manufacturing and trade-related services sectors led this growth, fuelled by robust demand for electronics. However, consumer-facing sectors like retail and food and beverage experienced contractions. Looking ahead, the MTI projects continued growth in 2025, supported by expanding manufacturing, trade, and information technology sectors.

Singapore's economy expanded by 4.4% in 2024, marking a significant rebound from the 1.8% growth recorded in 2023. This robust performance was driven by strong expansion in the manufacturing and trade-related services sectors, particularly in electronics. The Ministry of Trade and Industry ( MTI ) reported that Singapore's GDP grew by 5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, surpassing the 4.7% forecast by economists. While this figure represents a slight deceleration from the 5.

7% expansion seen in the previous quarter, it solidifies Singapore's position as a resilient economic powerhouse.This positive economic performance comes ahead of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's budget speech for 2025, scheduled for February 18th. The government will utilize this data to inform its fiscal policies for the coming year. However, the MTI also highlighted certain headwinds, noting that Singapore's retail trade and food and beverage sectors contracted. This decline is attributed, in part, to a shift in consumer spending towards overseas travel destinations.Looking ahead, the MTI projects continued growth in 2025, fueled by expanding manufacturing and trade-related services. Strong demand for semiconductor chips in various sectors, including personal computers, smartphones, and data centers, is expected to support the electronics industry. Other sectors, such as information and communications, finance, and insurance, are also anticipated to experience growth. Conversely, consumer-facing sectors, such as retail trade and food and beverage, are projected to see only modest expansion due to ongoing competition from international travel options. The MTI also cautioned about uncertainties surrounding the global economic outlook, particularly the trajectory of the U.S. economy and the impact of China's economic slowdown.





