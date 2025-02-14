Singapore's Economy Expands at 4.4% in 2024, Driven by Manufacturing and Trade

Singapore's economy grew by 4.4% in 2024, exceeding expectations and marking a significant rebound from the previous year. The robust performance was fueled by strong growth in manufacturing and trade-related services.

Singapore's economy grew at a robust 4.4% in 2024, significantly outpacing the 1.8% expansion recorded in 2023. This strong performance was driven by several sectors, including manufacturing and trade-related services, which benefited from global demand for electronics and semiconductor chips. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) reported that the fourth quarter of 2024 saw a 5% year-on-year GDP growth, exceeding the 4.7% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

This positive economic performance marks a significant upswing for the city-state, setting the stage for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's upcoming budget presentation for 2025 on February 18. However, the report also highlighted some challenges. Singapore's retail trade and food and beverage sectors experienced contractions, partly attributed to residents shifting their spending towards overseas travel destinations. The MTI acknowledged that the external demand outlook for 2025 remains uncertain, with the trajectory of the U.S. economy heavily dependent on the policies of the new U.S. administration. Additionally, the ministry projected that China's GDP growth will likely moderate due to factors such as tariff hikes and industrial overcapacity. Despite these headwinds, the MTI remains optimistic about Singapore's long-term prospects. The ministry anticipates sustained expansion in sectors like electronics, information and communications, finance, and insurance. While consumer-facing sectors may continue to face sluggish growth, the recovery in international visitor arrivals is expected to provide some support. The strong economic performance in 2024, coupled with the government's efforts to diversify and strengthen key industries, positions Singapore for continued growth in the coming years





