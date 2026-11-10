Singapore Launches Gold Vault for Central Banks to Boost Trading Hub Status

The Monetary Authority of Singapore introduces a 500-tonne gold storage facility for foreign central banks, aiming to capture Asian demand and challenge London's dominance in bullion trading.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has officially launched a specialized gold storage service for foreign central banks and international financial institutions, marking a strategic expansion of the city-state's position in the global precious metals market. This new facility, situated within the city-state's national currency vault, is designed to provide secure custody options for gold reserves held by sovereign entities and major financial players.

New Vault Facility Details and Capacity

The initial capacity of the newly inaugurated gold storage facility stands at 500 tonnes, according to statements released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Tuesday. The central bank confirmed that the vault includes provisions for expansion to accommodate future growth in demand as more institutions seek to store bullion in the region.

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In addition to central banks, selected Singapore-based bullion banks will gain access to gold custody accounts, facilitating a more integrated ecosystem for precious metals trading. This infrastructure development builds upon the city-state's existing commercial vaulting capacity, which already exceeds 2,000 tonnes and currently serves institutional investors, wealthy individuals, and private bullion banks.

Strategic Shift to Capture Asian Demand

This initiative represents a deliberate effort to capitalize on the rising demand for gold trading and storage across Asia, a region that accounts for approximately 70 percent of global annual consumer gold demand. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong highlighted that China and India have become leading contributors to the purchase of gold bars and coins, shifting the global center of gravity for gold consumption toward the East.

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Despite this surge in consumption, Gan warned that the region's gold market infrastructure had previously lagged behind demand. This gap left a significant void in trading services during Asian business hours, prompting the government to take active steps to correct the imbalance and improve the availability of high-quality financial services.

Competitive Landscape and Regional Expansion

Singapore is seeking to expand its influence in a precious metals market that has long been dominated by established trading centers such as London and New York. The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance the city-state's role in global bullion trading and attract international capital.

Regional competition is intensifying, with Hong Kong also stepping up efforts to attract bullion business. Hong Kong launched a trial gold-clearing system in July with the backing of several major banks, signaling a growing rivalry among Asian financial hubs to become the primary gateway for gold transactions in the region.

Regulatory Support and Future Clearing Systems

To support this growth, a joint initiative between the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the finance ministry will expand goods and services tax waivers for specified wholesale gold-market activities. These waivers, which cover storage, refining, assaying, and broking, are expected to take effect in April next year, reducing the cost burden on market participants.

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Furthermore, the Singapore Exchange and six founding clearing banks are preparing to launch an over-the-counter gold-clearing system, with live trading expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that these combined measures will help build a deeper gold market, improve price discovery mechanisms, and strengthen risk management protocols during Asian trading hours.

Gold remains a critical safe-haven asset during periods of financial instability and is widely held by central banks as part of their international reserves. By enhancing its storage and clearing infrastructure, Singapore aims to provide a robust alternative to traditional Western hubs, ensuring that Asian markets have the tools necessary to manage their growing gold holdings efficiently.