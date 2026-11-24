Singapore PM Lawrence Wong confirms local probe into companies exploiting the nation for chip transshipment, aligning with US efforts to block Nvidia technology from China.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has confirmed that Singapore is conducting its own independent investigation into potential violations of national laws by companies attempting to reroute advanced microchips through the city-state. This domestic inquiry runs parallel to an ongoing United States probe targeting Nvidia and related entities for alleged export control breaches. The announcement comes as the Trump administration introduces stricter regulations designed to prevent Chinese firms from accessing sensitive American technology via third-party hubs.

Singapore Investigates Chip Rerouting Loopholes

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated on Tuesday that Singaporean authorities are actively examining companies that may be exploiting the nation's strategic geographic position. The primary concern involves entities using Singapore as a transshipment point to divert chips to other destinations in Southeast Asia or other global markets. Wong emphasized that these measures are taken to ensure strict compliance with international trade norms and local regulations.

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While Singapore is collaborating with the United States to prevent such exploitation, Wong clarified that the city-state is not part of the US investigation specifically targeting the AI chip giant Nvidia. The separate domestic probe focuses on entities that might be leveraging Singapore's infrastructure to bypass export restrictions. This dual approach allows Singapore to demonstrate its commitment to enforcing laws while cooperating with American enforcement mechanisms.

Megaspeed and Jensen Huang Controversy Details

The investigation has drawn attention to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Recent revelations regarding an extramarital affair between Huang and Alice Huang, who is associated with Megaspeed, have intensified scrutiny. Alice Huang was taken into custody for investigation by Singaporean authorities but was eventually released due to a lack of evidence supporting further prosecution.

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US intelligence officials have suspected Megaspeed of steering Nvidia AI chips toward China, a move that violates current trade embargoes. The US government has confirmed it is investigating Megaspeed over its chip export activities. Prime Minister Wong noted that America understands the steps Singapore has taken, including the investigation and release of Alice Huang, highlighting the cooperative nature of the bilateral efforts.

New Export Controls and Regional Impact

The Trump administration recently announced tougher export controls on AI chips to close loopholes that previously allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia technology. These regulations require data center operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil to obtain specific licenses from the US to ship advanced chips from American firms to clients in China.

Malaysia has also joined the regional crackdown by urging data center operators to sever ties with seven companies, including Megaspeed, which were added to a US trade blacklist. This blacklist prohibits these entities from purchasing advanced chips, further isolating them from the global supply chain. The coordinated regional effort aims to dismantle networks used for circumventing US export controls.

Strengthening Singapore-Australia AI Cooperation

During a visit to Canberra, Prime Minister Wong met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to discuss deeper cooperation on artificial intelligence. The two leaders announced plans to explore greater cross-border data flows between their nations. This diplomatic engagement underscores the growing importance of secure and regulated data infrastructure in the region.

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The enhanced collaboration between Singapore and Australia reflects a broader trend of Asian nations strengthening their regulatory frameworks around emerging technologies. By aligning with international partners, Singapore aims to maintain its status as a trusted hub for technology and finance while ensuring strict adherence to global security standards. The ongoing investigations will likely shape future policies on chip exports and data management across Southeast Asia.