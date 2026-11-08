Singapore High Court Negligence Claim Over Jenna Chan's Death in Maldives

Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan file negligence lawsuit against St Joseph's Institution International following the tragic death of their daughter Jenna Chan during a school trip to the Maldives.

British-Singaporean couple Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan have initiated legal proceedings against St Joseph's Institution International Ltd (SJII) following the death of their fifteen-year-old daughter, Jenna Chan, in the Maldives. The parents filed a negligence claim in the General Division of the High Court of Singapore on the grounds that the school failed to provide adequate safety measures during a mandatory educational expedition. This legal action marks a significant escalation in the family's two-year pursuit of accountability regarding the incident that occurred on November 8, 2024.

The Fatal Incident In The Maldives

The core tragedy unfolded when Jenna Chan was participating in a snorkelling activity with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), a British registered charity, as part of her school's compulsory week-long trip. The accident occurred while Jenna and her peers were entering the water; a boat began moving and struck her, causing her to become entangled in the propeller. Despite the severity of the event, Jenna's parents state that no official, independently established account of the specific mechanics of the accident has been provided by the school or authorities.

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Parental Risk Assessment Before Travel

Before authorizing Jenna's participation in the expedition, Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan conducted their own risk assessments to ensure her safety. They selected the Maldives destination from twelve available options and attended all scheduled briefings where they were reassured about the safety protocols. The couple emphasized that the trip was mandatory, leaving Jenna with no choice but to attend, and they trusted the information provided by SJII staff. They believed there were no unresolved issues that would jeopardize their daughter's well-being during the excursion.

Alleged Callous School Communications

Two years after the event, the Liauw and Chan families remain distressed by the communication methods employed by SJII immediately following the tragedy. On November 8, 2024, the parents received multiple missed calls from the school and were subsequently informed of Jenna's death by the headmaster. Shortly after this notification, they received a routine daily update email that included a photograph of Jenna from the morning of the snorkelling excursion. Mrs Liauw described this message as inappropriate and devastating, noting that it seemed to gloss over the loss of a student without offering condolences or an official explanation.

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Pursuit Of Independent Investigation

Due to the lack of transparent information from the school, the parents have been forced to pursue their own investigation through lawyers and authorities in Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Maldives. Jenna's phones were confiscated upon boarding the flight to the Maldives, which prevented direct communication with her family during the trip. While the parents received daily photos and updates prior to the incident, they were never given a direct account of how the boat collision occurred. They maintain that the school has dismissed their inquiries and failed to provide a clear narrative of the events leading to Jenna's death.

Legal Action And Future Expectations

Litigation was not the preferred route for Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan, but they feel it is necessary after nearly two years of seeking answers through other channels. The negligence claim against St Joseph's Institution International Ltd asserts that the school's actions, or lack thereof, contributed to the fatal outcome. The parents continue to await an official statement from the institution that addresses their concerns and provides the clarity they believe is owed to their daughter and their family. The case highlights the complexities of international school trips and the legal responsibilities institutions hold toward student safety abroad.