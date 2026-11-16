Singapore Confirms US Talks as Megaspeed Faces Nvidia Chip Blacklisting Pressure

Singapore and the US continue discussions regarding Megaspeed amid allegations of Nvidia chip diversion to China. Megaspeed denies violations, while US agencies seek to blacklist the firm.

Singapore’s government officially confirmed on Monday that it is continuing high-level diplomatic discussions with United States officials regarding Megaspeed, the cloud-computing firm now at the center of a major international scandal involving suspected Nvidia chip diversions. The diplomatic engagement follows escalating reports that US agencies are actively attempting to place the Singapore-based company on a trade blacklist due to allegations that it facilitated the flow of restricted semiconductors to China.

Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo, held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau during a visit to Washington last week to address these specific concerns. The Singapore Ministry stated that the two officials discussed the factual circumstances of the case and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining open lines of communication on issues of shared strategic interest.

Also read Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in 2025, denies wrongdoing amid Nvidia scandal

The dialogue specifically included matters relating to Megaspeed, signaling that Singapore is closely monitoring the geopolitical implications of the US government’s scrutiny. This diplomatic exchange underscores the importance of the bilateral relationship and Singapore’s desire to clarify the operational integrity of its domestic technology sector in the face of external regulatory pressure.

The controversy surrounding Megaspeed intensified following reports that Nvidia’s former CEO, Jensen Huang, had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at the cloud provider. US authorities have expressed suspicion that Alice Huang is acting as a spy for Beijing, linking her personal relationship with industry leadership to potential national security risks.

While the New York Times reported in October 2025 that US authorities were investigating whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers bypass Washington’s export controls on computer chips, China has firmly denied these allegations. Megaspeed has similarly maintained that it has not violated any rules, insisting that its business practices are strictly compliant with international trade regulations.

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Despite the company’s denials, significant pressure from the US executive branch has mounted to restrict Megaspeed’s access to American technology. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed on Friday that the Treasury Department, the Pentagon, the State Department, and the US Trade Representative’s Office had been in favor of placing Megaspeed on a trade blacklist for several months.

However, a divergence in opinion exists within the US administration, as the Commerce Department, which holds the primary authority over the Entity List, has not yet agreed to the proposed blacklisting. This internal disagreement highlights the complexity of balancing national security concerns with trade policy enforcement in the semiconductor sector.

Megaspeed clarified on Sunday that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025, aiming to distance the organization from the ongoing legal and reputational fallout. The company emphasized that it conducts legitimate and lawful business operations, rejecting the narrative that it serves as a conduit for restricted technology transfers.

Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that Alice Huang had previously served as Megaspeed’s chief executive, chairperson, and one of its key controllers. Although police found insufficient evidence to charge her with offenses related to suspected false declarations over server purchases, they issued a warning for knowingly providing inaccurate information that downplayed her role in the company.

Consequently, Alice Huang has been barred from re-entering Singapore. The local authorities continue to conduct active investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals associated with the firm, leaving the final determination of any legal violations pending further judicial or administrative review.

The scrutiny of Nvidia has widened beyond the corporate entity to include key leadership figures, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling for a dramatic shakeup at the chipmaker. As part of this broader investigation, Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before US authorities regarding his connections and the potential misuse of advanced computing resources.

Singapore continues to navigate these complex geopolitical tensions by maintaining transparent communication with Washington while defending the legitimacy of its local tech industry. The outcome of these ongoing talks will likely determine whether Megaspeed faces severe trade restrictions or if diplomatic resolutions can preserve the company’s operational status.

The situation remains fluid as both nations assess the long-term implications for the global semiconductor supply chain. Any final decision on blacklisting Megaspeed will have significant repercussions for the cloud computing market and US-China technology relations.

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Investors and industry observers are closely watching the Commerce Department’s final stance, as it holds the ultimate power to enforce the proposed blacklist. The delay in a final decision has created a period of uncertainty for Megaspeed’s business operations and its international partnerships.

Singapore’s continued engagement with US officials reflects its strategy of proactive diplomacy in protecting its economic interests while adhering to international security norms. The government remains committed to ensuring that any trade measures are based on clear evidence and due process.

As investigations into Megaspeed and associated individuals proceed, the focus remains on establishing the factual basis for any alleged violations of export control laws. The resolution of this dispute will set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future.

The inter-agency disagreement within the US administration suggests that the final decision may involve further diplomatic negotiations and legal reviews. Until a consensus is reached, Megaspeed continues to operate under the shadow of these serious allegations.

The role of Alice Huang remains a central point of interest, with her departure from Megaspeed not fully resolving the questions raised by US investigators. Her barred status in Singapore adds another layer of complexity to the legal landscape surrounding the case.

Ultimately, the Megaspeed incident highlights the increasing intersection of personal relationships, corporate governance, and national security in the technology sector. The actions taken by both Singapore and the US in this matter will influence global attitudes toward semiconductor trade and data security.

The ongoing dialogue between Singapore and the US underscores the critical nature of maintaining strong diplomatic channels even during periods of significant trade and security disputes. Both nations are working to balance their strategic interests with the need for stable international commerce.