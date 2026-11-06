Singapore Airlines Unveils Largest First-Class Double Bed in Cabin Makeover

Singapore Airlines unveils a first-class double bed slightly larger than a UK king-size mattress, part of a £1.2billion cabin makeover due in 2027.

Singapore Airlines has unveiled a first-class double bed that is slightly bigger than a standard UK king-size mattress, as part of a £1.2billion makeover of its cabins. The airline presented the new interiors on Friday, and they cover all four travel classes.

The bed measures 80in (203cm) by 60in (152cm) and is designed for two passengers travelling together. Singapore Airlines describes it as the 'largest double bed in commercial aviation', and the new cabins are due to enter service in the second half of 2027.

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First-Class Double Bed Measures 80in by 60in

The first-class double bed measures 80in (203cm) by 60in (152cm), making it a central feature of the airline's new first-class offering. According to Which?, the UK's most popular king-size mattress measures 200cm by 150cm, so the Singapore Airlines bed is marginally bigger.

The bed will be made using a mattress topper from luxury German bedding company Padaries. Singapore Airlines has positioned the bed as a feature aimed at passengers who fly together.

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Business class also receives an upgrade. Sliding privacy doors make their debut on Singapore Airlines, alongside fully flat beds.

KrisWorld and Dining Upgrades Across All Cabins

The next-generation KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system is designed to offer a more immersive, cinematic and tailored experience. Highlights include 4K high-resolution touchscreens, OLED displays on selected aircraft, spatial audio and Bluetooth pairing for personal headphones.

KrisWorld offers more than 2,500 entertainment options. On Starlink-enabled aircraft, high-speed internet connectivity allows customers to stream content, stay in touch with family and friends, and work using their personal devices while on board.

Singapore Airlines has introduced more than 100 new and refreshed dishes across all cabin classes. Highlights include the Fusion Harmony Rojak, a popular salad in Singapore, made with crisp Sakura dried shrimp and Japanese cucumber.

In some classes, passengers can order a prawn cocktail dish or poached Maine lobster with champagne sauce. In economy class, the airline's menu includes Cheng Tng jelly, tandoor roasted paneer with velvet gravy and roasted chicken breast with black pepper sauce.

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In suites, first class and business class, Singapore Airlines will serve meals on new custom-designed serviceware created in collaboration with Christofle, the French luxury tableware maison.

Changi Airport Lounges and Personalised Ground Services

Singapore Airlines has refreshed its SilverKris lounges around the world, including those at its main hub, Singapore Changi Airport. The ground experience is being updated alongside the changes made onboard.

At Singapore Changi Airport, new personalised ground services for Suites and First Class customers include priority immigration and security clearance. A dedicated concierge service offers meet-and-greet assistance and buggy transfers.

Together, the cabin, dining, entertainment and ground changes form the biggest and most comprehensive overhaul in the history of Singapore Airlines. Passengers will have to wait until the second half of 2027 to experience the new cabins when they enter service.