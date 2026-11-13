Singapore Airlines Unveils £1.2B Cabin Makeover Featuring UK-King-Size First Class Beds

Singapore Airlines reveals a £1.2 billion cabin overhaul launching in late 2027, featuring first-class double beds larger than UK king sizes and new business class privacy doors.

Singapore Airlines is undertaking a massive £1.2 billion capital investment to completely redefine luxury air travel across its entire long-haul fleet. This extensive cabin overhaul targets all four passenger classes, introducing cutting-edge ergonomic designs and high-end amenities that promise to set a new industry standard. Travel experts Nicky Kelvin and Liam Spencer from The Points Guy recently conducted an exclusive preview of these transformations during a visit to Singapore.

The £1.2 Billion Fleet Upgrade Timeline

The comprehensive renovation program is scheduled for an official launch at the end of 2027. This significant financial commitment aims to maintain the carrier's competitive edge against rival airlines that are aggressively upgrading their own luxury offerings. The investment covers everything from the fundamental seat structures to the latest in-flight entertainment technology and culinary menus.

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New Economy and Premium Economy Standards

The redesign begins in the economy cabin, where Liam Spencer highlighted a new ergonomic feature designed to improve passenger comfort during long flights. The updated seats offer a greater recline angle and increased space for feet and shins, preventing knees from hitting the seat in front. Additionally, passengers will benefit from the largest in-seat entertainment screens ever installed in this class by the carrier.

Premium economy passengers will see an even more substantial upgrade, with Nicky Kelvin noting that the new seats are approximately two inches larger than the current models. These contoured, padded seats feature fully adjustable headrests, legrests, and footrests. The improvement in space and support makes the premium economy experience significantly more comfortable than the standard economy option.

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Business Class Privacy and BMW Designworks Influence

Business class has received a major overhaul with the introduction of fully closing doors, a feature long requested by frequent flyers seeking absolute privacy. The cabin design was created by BMW Designworks, resulting in a sleek, sports-car-inspired aesthetic that passengers describe as smooth and modern. The interior features massive footwells and seating configurations that allow pairs of travelers to form a double bed.

The business class amenities include memory foam mattresses and specialized sleep suits provided to passengers. While the design is innovative, the color palette featuring grey and yellow has drawn mixed reactions. Some observers feel the cold tones do not reflect the traditional Singaporean identity, suggesting the airline should have adhered more closely to its heritage branding.

First Class Double Beds Exceed UK King Size

The crown jewel of the renovation is the first-class suite, which now features a lie-flat double bed larger than a standard UK king-size mattress. Measuring five feet wide, this bed is claimed to be the largest in the sky, providing super-rich passengers with exceptional space. The suite is priced at £10,000 and includes luxurious leather seats with extensive adjustability options.

Nicky Kelvin praised the spaciousness of the first-class suite, noting that there is ample room to stand between the door and the seat even when the bed is made. The seating includes side wings, lumbar support, leg rests, and an ottoman. A huge table doubles as a desk with wireless charging, allowing guests to dine comfortably with a companion.

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Technology and Culinary Innovations Across All Classes

All cabin classes will benefit from advanced technology upgrades, including 4K high-definition displays and Bluetooth audio connectivity for personal headphones. Passengers will have access to more than 2,500 entertainment options during their journey. The airline is also introducing new duvets, pillows, and mega-soft sleeper suits to enhance the rest experience.

On the culinary front, the carrier has developed more than 100 new and refreshed dishes available across all cabin classes. This combination of hardware and service improvements signals a strategic effort to raise the bar for long-haul travel. Nicky Kelvin concluded that the redesign successfully elevates the passenger experience to a new level of luxury.