Sinestro's Redemption: Can the Former Villain Become a True Green Lantern?

In Green Lantern Corps #1, Sinestro returns to the Green Lantern Corps after a tumultuous journey through various Lantern Corps. This time, can he truly redeem himself and become a valuable asset to the Corps amidst the chaos left by Thaaros' attack on the Emotional Spectrum?

The Green Lantern Corps has just survived an attack by the insidious Lord Premier Thaaros . The disgraced leader used the Corps to attack the Emotional Spectrum in a mad bid to seize the DCU's greatest powers for himself. But Thaaros failed and the Corps is in the right hands again.

But will one of its newest members take it into a bold, new era or will history repeat itself? Sinestro Returns to the Green Lantern Corps in Green Lantern Corps #1 by Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert, Arif Prianto, and Dave Sharpe. Green Lantern John Stewart leads a team of ring-slingers to arrest Kanjar Ro for trafficking. John and his team bring the criminal back to Oa, where John catches up with Jo Mullein. Green Lantern Corps leader Jessica Cruz brings the team up to speed on Sorrow’s attempts to create a new Power Battery. However, Cruz wants John to investigate a surge of fear energy on Tamaran, and pairs him with the master of fear and newly-deputized Green Lantern, Thaal Sinestro. After losing the Sinestro Corps in Green Lantern #7 (2023), Sinestro was briefly a Red Lantern before settling on Green. Despite John’s misgivings about Sinestro being a Green Lantern again, John follows orders and heads out to Tamaran with a team of Lanterns. There they discover a ‘Fractal Lantern’, in this case, a Tamaranean named Vexar’u, whose fear of the Tamaranean goddess X’Hal has created a giant construct of the cosmic being. The X’Hal construct is tearing apart one of Tamaran’s cities, and Queen Blackfire is unable to stop it. While the rest of the Green Lanterns try to stop the construct, Sinestro uses his prior experience with fear energy to find Vexar’u. Sinestro calmly explains that the construct isn’t X’Hal but a manifestation of Vexar’u’s fear. Sinestro tells the scared alien that the secret of willpower isn’t about never being afraid, but overcoming fear. Sinestro’s words inspire Vexar’u, and she banishes the X’Hal construct, her willpower impressing Sinestro, who defends Vexar’u when Blackfire demands she pay for creating X’Hal in the first place. Impressed by her willpower, John inducts Vexar’u into the Corps and as they depart, the Green Lantern admits that Sinestro actually did a good job on their first mission together.





