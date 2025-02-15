Sinead Shaw: Embracing the Spotlight and the Journey in 'Rose' at the Berlin Film Festival

Irish actress Sinead Shaw shines at the Berlin International Film Festival with her captivating performance in Rebecca Lenkiewicz's directorial debut, 'Rose'. The film explores themes of family, illness, and self-discovery as Shaw portrays Rose, a woman grappling with a mysterious ailment, and her daughter Sofia's journey towards liberation. Shaw reflects on her transition to film, the challenges and rewards of portraying complex characters, and the collaborative nature of filmmaking.

Sinead Shaw, the acclaimed Irish actress, is making her mark at the Berlin International Film Festival. Known for her captivating stage presence, Shaw takes on the role of Rose , a wheelchair-bound woman battling a mysterious illness, in Rebecca Lenkiewicz's directorial debut, \u201c Rose \u201d. Based on Deborah Levy's bestselling novel, the film follows Rose and her daughter Sofia as they journey to Almería, Spain, seeking the help of a shamanic physician, Dr. Gomez.

Amidst the sun-drenched atmosphere of the coastal town, Sofia, long confined by her mother's illness, finally finds a sense of liberation, drawn to the alluring charms of Ingrid, a mysterious traveler portrayed by Vicky Krieps.Shaw relishes the opportunity to portray a complex and central character in a film narrative. She describes her role as a departure from her usual inclination to embody characters who inject energy and change into the dynamics of a story. \u201cThis is much nearer my theater life, where I am the protagonist of the film. You\u2019re taking responsibility for the event. That was really lovely for me,\u201d she shares. The actress also embraces the challenges of film acting, particularly the demands of portraying raw emotions in a scene that might not be chronologically sequenced in the final cut. \u201cFilming out of order is very bizarre. You land in on an emotional moment that you hope is accurate to the other moments that have come before and will go after,\u201d she explains.Shaw reflects on her own journey as a performer, acknowledging her relatively late arrival to the world of film. \u201cI\u2019m very lucky that in late middle age, I don\u2019t mind what the camera sees. It\u2019s very freeing,\u201d she states. She expresses her delight at the prospect of showcasing her work at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival and highlights the collaborative spirit of filmmaking, paying tribute to Lenkiewicz's talent as a writer and her own admiration for the rising star, Emma Mackey





