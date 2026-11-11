Since '93 has signed 23‑year‑old Nigerian singer Solana, who will launch her YoruPop sound blending Yoruba, synth‑pop, and electronic music in the UK market.

Since '93, the U.K.‑based label known for championing African talent, has signed 23‑year‑old Nigeria n artist Solana, who will debut her hybrid YoruPop sound that fuses Yoruba lyrics with synth‑pop, Fuji, R&B and electronic production.

Signing Details and YoruPop Vision

In a press statement released on Friday, Nov. 13, Solana confirmed her new partnership with Since '93 and the Sony Music team. She noted that her breakthrough single "Okunkun," meaning "darkness" in Yoruba, launched earlier this year and has since attracted praise on social media platforms.

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Solana described the collaboration as a "next chapter" and said, "Thank you to all my lanterns for your support, we're bringing the world into our YoruPop universe. I'm excited to share my world with you, Girl From The West."

The label's co‑president welcomed Solana, calling her the "Queen of YoruPop" and adding that the signing continues a legacy of empowering female African artists such as Tems and Tyla.

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Since '93's Legacy in Artist Development

Founded in 2012 by Bleau under the original name Avant Garde Music, Since '93 shifted focus to artist management and music publishing. The company credits its success to a culture of empowerment, placing artists at the center of decision‑making and creative processes.

Bleau said the label is proud to be the U.K.'s most successful black‑led label and remains committed to nurturing the next generation of global talent.

Impact on the Nigerian and UK Music Scenes

Solana's YoruPop style positions her at the forefront of a growing trend of Afro‑centric pop artists blending local languages with mainstream electronic sounds. The signing is expected to broaden exposure for Nigerian music in European markets and stimulate cross‑cultural collaborations.

With Since '93's established distribution network and connections to Sony Music, Solana's releases will likely reach a wider audience across Europe, the U.S., and beyond, potentially boosting streaming numbers and live‑performance bookings.

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Upcoming projects include a debut EP slated for early 2025 and a series of promotional interviews with leading UK music publications.

The partnership marks a strategic expansion for Since '93, which has already supported several African artists who have achieved international chart success.