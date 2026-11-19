The Sinaloa Cartel bombarded Mazatlan with explosives, killing an 83-year-old watchman. This attack highlights the ongoing turf war and political tensions involving Governor Ruben Rocha Moya.

The terrorist organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel has killed an innocent man and injured two others during a bombing attack in which they placed three separate explosives. Two of the three explosives were successfully detonated, striking civilians in the city of Mazatlan. This violent event occurred shortly after city and state officials made public statements claiming the region was safe and that government forces were patrolling the state to ensure public safety.

Mazatlan Attack Details and Timeline

The first attack took place shortly after 8 p.m. at a used car lot, when the building's 83-year-old night watchman went outside to collect a delivered package. As the man brought the package inside, the box exploded, killing him and injuring a woman and her adult son who were walking along the sidewalk. This brutal method of targeting civilians underscores the cartel's intent to instill fear regardless of official reassurances.

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Soon after, authorities shut down Munich Avenue after locals reported finding another explosive device. Military forces responded to the scene and safely retrieved the device. Authorities responded moments later to a third incident involving explosives on the south side of Mazatlan. That device exploded but left no injuries or fatalities, though it demonstrated the coordinated nature of the assault.

Ongoing Turf War and Cartel Factions

The terrorist attacks come at a time when Mexico's government continues its inability to stop the violence as two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel engage in a deadly turf war. This conflict follows the 2024 kidnapping of Ismael El Mayo Zambada, the leader of his own faction of the cartel, at the hands of his former allies, Los Chapitos. The group then flew him to the United States and turned him over to authorities, a move that has sparked severe retaliation.

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That perceived betrayal has led to a fierce war that has killed thousands of both gunmen and innocent victims. The violence has persisted with Mexico's government doing little more than patrol the region and make a few arrests. The inability to contain these internal cartel struggles has resulted in a significant increase in bombings and shootings across the state of Sinaloa, directly impacting daily life for residents.

Political Tensions and Governor Rocha Moya

One of the key issues in Sinaloa deals with the close ties between the cartel and the country's political elite. Reports indicate that Breitbart Texas continues to protect Sinaloa's governor, Ruben Rocha Moya, who is a wanted fugitive of the U.S. Department of Justice. He is wanted on drug trafficking conspiracy and weapons charges, yet he remains in power despite the escalating violence.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has been openly refusing to arrest and extradite Rocha Moya, claiming there is no evidence of wrongdoing on the politician's part. This refusal is notable as the politician hails from her own political party, creating a complex legal and diplomatic standoff. The protection of high-ranking officials amid cartel violence suggests deep-rooted institutional challenges that complicate efforts to restore order in the region.