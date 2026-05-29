Simulations Suggest a Lost Ice Giant Saved Moons of Jupiter and Uranus

New research indicates that the survival of Jupiter's and Uranus's moons may depend on the presence and subsequent ejection of an extra ice giant during the solar system's formative years, pointing to a precarious and unlikely history for our planetary neighborhood.

Astronomers have long theorized that the solar system may have lost a planet during its early history. Recent research strengthens this idea, proposing that the moons of Jupiter and Uranus provide clues that an additional ice giant once existed among the outer planets.

To investigate, scientists conducted extensive computer simulations modeling the early solar system's dynamic period of planetary migration. They examined 122 possible starting configurations, varying the number and positions of planets and their migration pathways, to see which scenarios could produce the stable outer solar system observed today, with special attention to the survival of Jupiter's and Uranus's moons. The study's findings highlight a fragile existence for these satellite systems.

In the majority of simulations, the moons of both gas and ice giants were disrupted or lost during the chaotic migrations. Jupiter's moons survived in less than 15% of runs, while Uranus's moons persisted only about 9% of the time. Notably, conditions favorable for one planet's moons were often detrimental to the other's. The probability that both sets of moons would survive the same evolutionary path was a mere 1%.

This points to a very specific and unlikely series of events that allowed both to remain intact. The most successful scenario involved starting with five giant planets: the four we know-Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune-plus an extra ice giant. In this model, during the first billion years, Jupiter migrates inward and has a close gravitational encounter with the fifth ice giant.

That encounter provides enough of a push to eject the extra planet from the solar system entirely, sending it into interstellar space. That ejected world is likely the lost planet. Its presence, however brief, was crucial. Its gravitational influence subtly altered the migration pathways of the other giants, shortening the period of instability and preventing Uranus from experiencing multiple severe encounters that would have destabilized its moons.

Jupiter's own close encounter with the ejected planet did slightly disrupt its moons' orbital resonances, but not enough to destroy them, and they may have since resettled. Uranus, meanwhile, also endured a giant impact that tilted its axis, and the migration period added further stress. The combined evidence from both moon systems suggests our solar system's architecture is the result of a surprisingly unlikely sequence of events, one that very nearly left both Jupiter and Uranus without their attendant moons





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Moons Jupiter Uranus Ice Giant Planetary Migration Solar System Formation Simulations Lost Planet

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