Simulating the NBA Draft Lottery Under the New Changes

The NBA has officially passed new anti-tanking and draft lottery changes, pushing seismic shifts across the league as a whole. The “3-2-1 lottery” system is now

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn ImagesThe “3-2-1 lottery” system is now the league’s official format. It will allot a certain percentage at the top pick for each lottery ball, with teams able to grab one, two or three lottery balls with various results. The changes will take place next season, affecting the 2027 NBA Draft, though it’s never too early to see how it could affect the league.

Below, we’ll run some simulations to see how the 2026 NBA Draft could’ve shaken out under the new changes:While a few teams kept their ranking in the Jazz and Clippers, the order has been changed vastly. The Jazz were able to avoid relegation punishment by grabbing No. 2, but the Wizards and Grizzlies saw massive falls to No. 8 and No. 15, drastically different than reality at No. 1 and No. 3.

The other major change is the addition of two teams, making the lottery 16 teams in total. The Suns' pick conveys to the Grizzlies at No. 16 currently, but would've landed all the way at No. 7 in this scenario. The Magic, which goes to the Hornets realstically, landed at No. 12. The new system is a departure from several key factors in draft's past, which formerly benefitted teams for losing games.

Now, the relegation zone is set to change how teams operate. Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.





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