Actor Simu Liu posts hints suggesting the highly anticipated Avengers Doomsday trailer will drop on Monday, teasing emotional multiverse destruction and Doctor Doom footage.

Simu Liu has provided the first credible hints regarding the release date for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers Doomsday. The actor used his Instagram Stories to suggest that the third and final trailer for the movie will arrive on Monday. This development follows a series of promotional materials that have already revealed key plot points and character appearances for the highly anticipated sequel.

Trailer Release Date Speculation

Liu shared two posts on his Instagram Stories that have sparked widespread speculation among fans. The first post featured an emoji of a clock set to ten ten. The second post included a winking face emoji. These cryptic symbols have led many to believe that the new trailer will finally be released on Monday. This is a detail that fans of the MCU have been waiting for.

Also read Simu Liu Explains Shang-Chi Return In Avengers Doomsday After Five Year Hiatus

Hayley Atwell, who portrays Peggy Carter in the MCU, had previously teased the arrival of new footage. With Liu now hinting at a Monday release, it seems that what Atwell teased might be coming as early as the following morning. This timing aligns with standard marketing windows for major studio releases.

Emotional Content and Multiverse Threats

Reports suggest that the upcoming trailer will be incredibly emotional. This implies that it will show significantly more content than the previous teasers. So far, audiences have seen teasers that hinted at cast members. A bigger trailer showed the heroes planning to fight Doctor Doom. The most recent focus shifted to Doom with more looks at Captain America.

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The trailer will likely provide more footage of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The idea that it might be emotional suggests there will be more shown concerning possible deaths or the end of certain worlds. This connects to the concept of incursions destroying every Earth in the multiverse. That event counts down to only two Earths remaining.

Potential Multiverse Destinations and Cast Returns

From the current outlook, those two Earths might be Earth six one six with the Avengers. They could also be the X Men Earth. This is where the original Fox X Men cast is returning. There are fun additions like Channing Tatum as Gambit showing back up again after his appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine.

There are rumors of other Earths, including Tobey Maguire Spider Man Earth. Could the emotional footage be showing something like Maguire Earth being destroyed? There is also the chance that the emotions could come from the death of someone important being shown in the trailer. The idea that it could be Patrick Stewart Professor X could be something that could devastate audiences.

Marketing Strategy and Audience Expectations

Marvel is known for saving major surprises, deaths, and destruction for the movie itself. It is likely the studio will not reveal everything in the trailer. Instead, the material might play into the incursions and how this could finally end those stories for good. Whatever the specific content, Simu Liu makes it seem like Monday will be when the trailer drops.

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Fans are eager to see how these narrative threads converge. The combination of returning legacy characters and new multiverse threats creates a high stakes environment. The emotional weight of the trailer will set the tone for the film's climax. This marketing push aims to build maximum anticipation before the theatrical release.