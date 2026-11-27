Simu Liu expresses enthusiasm for a Shang-Chi sequel, citing strong post-credits setup and character potential despite ongoing script development delays.

Simu Liu has provided a significant update regarding the future of the character Shang-Chi, confirming his continued enthusiasm for a sequel despite the absence of concrete production timelines. The actor, who portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian superhero, addressed long-standing fan speculation and frustration over the lack of official announcements following the initial film's release.

Simu Liu Confirms Sequel Interest

Simu Liu stated that conversations about a continuation of the Shang-Chi story have been ongoing, emphasizing his personal investment in the character's journey. The actor noted that his passion for the role has not waned, even as the project remains in the earliest stages of script development and planning.

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He recalled that his interest in the role began years before the movie was announced, highlighting a deep personal connection to the source material. Liu mentioned that he purchased a ticket to see a related theatrical event seven years prior, unaware that a Marvel adaptation was in development, which underscores his longstanding dedication to the property.

Post-Credits Setup Drives Narrative

The primary driver for a potential second film is the narrative groundwork laid at the end of the original movie. The post-credits scenes explicitly revealed that the main protagonist and his girlfriend Katy were recruited for a new mission by the sorcerer Wong. This recruitment signals an expansion of the character's role within the wider cosmic and magical aspects of the Marvel universe.

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Furthermore, the original film concluded by establishing that Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing, is now running the Ten Rings organization. This development creates a complex dynamic for any future storyline, as the family business remains a central element of the character's background and potential conflicts.

Market Success Amidst Challenges

Simu Liu reflected on the unique circumstances surrounding the release of the first film, noting that the audience found the movie despite the challenges of a period when moviegoers could not even purchase adjacent seats in theaters. He described the performance of the film as incredibly impressive given these external factors.

The actor emphasized that the positive reception and numbers achieved by the initial release demonstrate the character's viability and demand. He believes that the successful connection with the audience provides a strong foundation for continuing the story, even if official announcements have been slow to materialize.

Current Projects and Practical Work

While the sequel remains in development, Simu Liu has been focusing on other high-profile projects, including an upcoming appearance alongside Channing Tatum. The actor praised Tatum's commitment to performing practical stunts, which mirrored his own approach to physical roles in his previous work.

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Liu highlighted the importance of having a scene partner who was equally dedicated to minimizing computer-generated imagery in favor of practical execution. This experience reinforced his preference for hands-on performance, a stance he maintained during the production of the original Marvel superhero film.