With a few festive details and cozy comforts, you can make every room feel ready for the season.

The holidays are a time for gathering, celebrating and making memories at home. Whether you're decorating for the season, preparing to host family and friends, or finding a little extra comfort on a cold winter night, the right touches can make your home feel merry and bright.

Give your living room a festive refresh with classic holiday colors and cozy textures. If your space has a neutral palette, add pops of red with accent pillows, stockings or faux berry garland. For a more natural look, bring in pinecones, evergreen branches, and warm wood accents. Layer velvet pillows with chunky knit throws to create a cozy spot for relaxing after a day of holiday festivities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After bringing evergreen branches and festive greenery into your living spaces, consider carrying that natural touch into the bedroom, too. Pine and cedar accents add a fresh, woodsy scent that can make the room feel calm and inviting. Pair them with soft bedding, plush blankets and warm layers for a cozy retreat from the holiday hustle. And don't forget the importance of a good night's sleep.