Simple salt substitute could prevent three million deaths a year worldwide, study estimates

A Nature Health study finds potassium salt substitutes could prevent nearly 3 million deaths yearly, but hyperkalemia poses risks for some patients.

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Replacing regular table salt with a potassium-enriched alternative could prevent nearly three million deaths and more than 10 million cases of heart andThe study relied on mathematical simulations rather than a clinical trial, using estimates that can vary in accuracy, the researchers acknowledged.affects roughly 1.4 billion adults worldwide and is a leading cause of strokes, heart attacks and chronic kidney damage, according to the World Health Organization. Consuming too much salt can contribute to high blood pressure, as its sodium content causes the body to retain water, increasing blood volume and putting added pressure on artery walls.

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Replacing regular table salt with a potassium-enriched alternative could prevent nearly three million deaths and more than 10 million new cases of heart and kidney disease worldwide annually, according to a modeling study. Potassium-enriched salt replaces some sodium with potassium while looking, tasting and cooking like regular salt. The swap reduces sodium intake while boosting potassium, which helps relax blood vessels and promotes the removal of excess sodium from the body, according to the researchers.

If households replaced only the salt used in home cooking and at the dining table, the model projected 1.85 million fewer deaths and 6.19 million fewer new cases of heart and kidney disease annually.processed foods In a more targeted scenario, researchers projected that switching 80% of adults with diagnosed high blood pressure to potassium-enriched household salt could prevent about 590,000 deaths worldwide each year. If households replaced only the salt used in home cooking and at the dining table, the model projected 1.85 million fewer deaths and 6.19 million fewer new cases of heart and kidney disease annually..

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The largest potential benefit was seen in China, with an estimated 1.08 million deaths averted each year under full replacement. India followed with nearly 400,000 preventable deaths, while the U.S. could potentially avoid roughly 105,000 deaths and 492,000 new disease cases annually.

In many Asian and African countries, most dietary salt comes from home cooking, suggesting that greater awareness and access to potassium-enriched alternatives could encourageBroader adoption by food manufacturers and restaurants would be needed to maximize the health benefits in Western countries, where more than 70% of dietary sodium comes from processed and restaurant foods, the study suggested. While the study's models suggested that the heart health benefits outweighed the risks for the overall population, experts cautioned that the substitute may not be safe for everyone.

Goodyear, who was not involved in the study, said the bigger take-home message is that health is"not something that we’re just born with.

" "It’s something that we cultivate. It’s the environment we cultivate," he said.

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"And this environment influences the potential for disease harvest long before disease is diagnosed. "While the study's models suggested that the heart health benefits outweighed the risks for the overall population, experts cautioned that the substitute may not be safe for everyone.

Potassium-enriched salt substitutes can also pose risks, including hyperkalemia, a condition in which excess potassium builds up in the blood and can trigger dangerous irregular Because extra potassium can trigger dangerous heart rhythms in people whose kidneys cannot filter it properly, individuals with advanced chronic kidney disease or those on certain blood pressure medications should consult a doctor before making the switch. The body normally removes excess potassium through urine, but people with advanced kidney disease or those taking certain blood pressure The World Health Organization advises against potassium-enriched salt substitutes for people with kidney problems that impair potassium removal, unless recommended by a healthcare professional.

"We’re constantly in medicine looking for the magic bullet in causation, magic bullet in disease treatment, that does not exist," said Goodyear. Widespread adoption could also face challenges, as potassium-enriched salt costs about twice as much as regular salt on average and would require cooperation from food manufacturers and suppliers, according to the researchers.writer with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health.