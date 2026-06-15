Simple 400 Meter Repeat Workout for All Runners

Coach Mackey demonstrates how a single-lap 400m repeat workout can be tuned for any fitness level by adjusting reps, recovery, and effort. The routine boosts aerobic capacity, lactate tolerance, and speed, and can be adapted for sprinters, 5k runners, or marathoners.

But when complicated efforts look unapproachable, turn to this simple workout instead: One hard lap around the track. Recover. Repeat. , head coach of the Brooks Beasts Track Club, loves this workout because of its simplicity.

“I use 400-meter repeats for males, females, 800-meter athletes up to marathoners,” Mackey tellsshould not run the same 400-meter workout as a pro miler. But the one-lap framework can help everyone with the help of three simple adjustments: how many reps you run, how much rest you take between them, and how hard you run each one.

Part of the appeal of a 400-meter repeat workout is that almost every runner can understand what’s ahead as soon as the oval is in sight. Just one lap, over and over again. Mackey likes the quarter-mile distance for more than its structural simplicity, though.

A 400-meter rep is long enough to put meaningful endurance stress on the body, while also short enough to reinforce Regardless of your fitness level, 400-meter workouts train mostly the high end of your aerobic capacity, but can also tap into your anaerobic system, Mackey says. For example, for one of Mackey’s pros, a 400 rep will take less than a minute. For a brand-new runner, it could take three-plus minutes.

Either way, the workout boosts fitness on multiple levels, including contributing to abenefit.

“It’s just long enough where you have to actually focus,” Mackey says. Essentially, you can’t mindlessly blast your way through 400s like you can short 100- or 200-meterMackey adjusts this workout using three main dials. The ability to adjust each one of these dials to serve a specific race distance or an athlete’s fitness level makes the 400-meter repeat workout so useful.

The distance stays the same but the outcome of the workout changes dramatically, depending on how you manipulate each variable.may only have the capacity to complete eight 400s, while Mackey often gives his pros 16 to 20 reps to receive similar speed endurance-boosting benefits.between individual reps of the workout. In general, shorter recovery makes the workout more demanding and shorter-distance-oriented, Mackey explains.

Longer recovery allows runners to preserve quality, which is where most recreational athletes should thrive regardless of their race distance, says Mackey. The third dial is how hard you run each rep of the workout. Now, 400-meter repeats are a speed workout, so they’re never reallyslow. For marathoners, Mackey often wants the workout done around an 8 out of 10 RPE, or just above the top end of your.

For runners training for distances from the mile to the 10K, Mackey encourages you to reach a 9 or 10, but with fewer reps and more recovery.paths. First, base your workout on race distance, as half and full marathon runners will benefit from a different format than 5K and 10K runners. Within those two paths, Mackey then makes additional changes to the three dials based on the fitness level of the athlete.

For long-distance runners, 400-meter repeats aren’t about running as fast as you possibly can. They’re simply designed to get you running faster than your race pace in controlled doses, Mackey says. In doing so, you’ll build aerobic power, improve, and get yourself comfortable moving at quicker speeds so you’re able to hit that high gear—if needed—on race day.

Mackey likes to “chunk” the reps into groups of four because it helps runners mentally separate sections of the workout into approachable checkpoints. The longer breaks between reps also allow long-distance athletes to practice.

Yes, you train to do this on long runs too, but taking in fuel during a high-intensity workout like this allows your body to learn toMackey gives newer runners—those with some experience, but who haven’t tapped into high-intensity speedwork very much—more recovery and fewer total reps so they can keep each 400 controlled instead of burning out by the end.

The extra rest gives your heart rate more time to come down between intervals, while the lower volume helps you get the desired training adaptations, without piling on unnecessary “If you’re looking at the intention of the workout, we want to stress your VO2 max system, get lactate levels higher than we would on a tempo run, and improve running economy,” Mackey says.

“Eight to 12 total 400s is enough duration to get that in where you’re not risking injuries as much. ”8-12 x 400 meters at 8 RPE with 2 minutes rest. After every fourth rep, take a 3-minute rest instead. For runners with multiple marathons or half marathons under their belt, Mackey’s adjustment may feel counterintuitive at first: Keep the recovery around two minutes, but increase the number of reps.

“If increasing the rest allows them to get more sets and reps in, that’s better than keeping the rest short, where it limits their exposure,” Mackey says. The idea is to spend more total time running at the right effort without forcing the workout to fall apart.12-16 x 400 meters at 8 RPE with 2 minutes rest. After every fourth rep, take a 3-minute rest instead.

Short rest helps pros manage effort while blood lactate levels rise and the aerobic system stays under pressure, Mackey says. It just takes more volume to elicit the same response for pros because they’re more fit.

This high-level version of the 400-meter repeat workout goes to show how powerful one single lap of the track can become for some of the best runners in the world.16-20 x 400 meters at 8 RPE with 1 minute rest. After every fourth rep, take a 3-minute rest instead.

For shorter races, Mackey highlights two main variations that runners can adapt to their training: One very fast, purely focused onThis is the most intense 400-meter variation Mackey recommends, and it’s actually a workout he often gives milers. He’ll occasionally drop his 5K and 10K athletes into this session because the faster reps give them exposure to speeds they don’t touch in their tempo runs, longer intervals, or race-pace work.

The volume is lower here because the intensity is much higher. Mackey keeps the focus on speed and quality by giving runners a generous recovery—about double the time it takes to run each rep. So if you run a 400 in 1:45, you would recover for 3:30 before starting the next one. The goal is to keep each rep sharp, not to grind through extra volume after your pace starts to fade.

For those attempting this workout for the first time, stick to six reps. Then, as you keep coming back to it, add more reps when you’re comfortable.

Remember, prioritize quality over quantity.6-8 x 400 meters at 9-10 RPE with a 1:2 work-to-recovery ratioThis version may look like a big workout at first glance, but Mackey says the goal is to help experienced 5K and 10K runners get comfortable clicking off race-pace reps without turning the session into an all-out effort. The workout should hit at about a 7 out of 10 RPE when you finish, thanks to the rest breaks, for a trained 5K or 10K runner.

The relatively modest effort level make this workout especially useful for honing in on a16 x 400 meters at goal race pace with 1 minute of rest between. After every fourth rep, take a 3-minute rest instead. Matt Rudisill is an Associate Service Editor who has been with Runner's World since 2025.

A Nittany Lion through-and-through, Matt graduated from Penn State in 2022 with a degree in journalism and worked in communications for the university's athletic department for three years as the main contact and photographer for its nationally-ranked cross country and track & field teams. Matt was also heavily involved in communications efforts for Penn State football, men's basketball, and women's gymnastics.

In his role withMatt has interviewed Olympians, world champions, and countless experts in the field to create service content that helps runners of all ages and experience levels train smarter and race faster. When he’s not out jogging, Matt can be found tweeting bad takes about the Phillies or watching movies.





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