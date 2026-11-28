Simone Simmons, the spiritual healer and close confidante of Princess Diana in the 1990s, has died at age 71. This article explores her unique bond with the royal.

Simone Simmons, a spiritual healer and close confidante of Princess Diana during the turbulent years of the 1990s, has died. Her death at the age of 71 following a long illness was announced this week, bringing an end to a unique chapter in royal history. Simmons occupied a singular space in the life of the late Princess, bridging the gap between mystical therapy and grounded political advice.

The Intrusive Palace Introduction

The initial meeting between Richard Kay and Simmons occurred on an evening in early November 1996. Princess Diana called Kay, asking him to visit Kensington Palace to meet her "witch woman," Simone. The invitation arrived under the pseudonym "Mr Cardew," a name Diana requested for Kay to use at the police checkpoint. Upon arrival, Diana ushered Kay into her home, having given the staff the evening off while her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were at school. The apartment was quiet until they entered the first-floor sitting room.

Also read Princess Diana's Spiritual Legacy: From 90s Mockery to 2026 Mainstream Norm

Simmons, a woman in her early 40s with wild reddish hair and piercing grey-green eyes, was standing at a large picture window. She immediately announced that Kay must help make supper because Diana could not cook. The surreal atmosphere was shattered when alarm bells rang and armed police stormed the front door. The intrusion was caused by a friend in the kitchen who had accidentally triggered a panic button while preparing vegetables.

Healer and Political Confidante

Simmons was a self-styled "energy healer" and the unmarried daughter of an east London garment manufacturer. She lived in a tower block in Hendon, north London, surrounded by rescue cats. Unlike many figures in the alternative medicine world who surrounded Diana, Simmons was not afraid to speak her mind. She possessed strong views on current affairs and offered worldly advice that Diana cherished.

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Simmons played a significant role in advising the Princess regarding high-profile conflicts. She told Diana that the infamous Panorama interview had been a mistake and labeled reporter Martin Bashir as a "bad man." When Diana fell out with singer Elton John, Simmons helped draft a letter to the musician, insisting it be addressed to "Mr Dwight," Elton's birth name.

Alternative Medicine and Personal Bond

After her divorce from Prince Charles, many of Diana's old friends drifted away. Figures like Simmons filled this void, providing time and an infinite amount of listening. One phone call between the two reportedly lasted more than 14 hours. Simmons described Diana's phone usage as a dependency, though a harmless one given her financial resources.

Following the initial palace meeting, Kay experienced Simmons's methods firsthand. He and Diana lay in separate treatment rooms at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Camden Town for an acupuncture course. The twice-weekly sessions became a feature of the following months. While Diana was fascinated by colonic irrigation, Kay avoided it. Instead, he visited Simmons's home in Hendon, which featured bright yellow walls, orange sofas, and numerous crystals.

Legacy of a Unique Friendship

Charles's circle derisively referred to this group of new-age therapists as "soothsayers and charlatans." However, their presence highlights Diana's vulnerability and unhappiness following her royal isolation. Simmons provided a grounding force, combining mystical elements with realistic perspectives. Her death marks the loss of one of the few individuals who offered Diana candid feedback and unwavering companionship during a difficult period.