Simone Simmons, spiritual healer and close confidante of Princess Diana, has died at age 71 following a long illness. Her controversial claims about the late royal remain significant.

Simone Simmons, the spiritual healer and intimate confidante of Diana, Princess of Wales, has died at the age of 71. Her spokesperson confirmed that Ms. Simmons passed away on Sunday, 15 November 2026, after a prolonged period of illness. She was born in October 1955 in east London to a clothing manufacturer and dedicated her life to holistic medicine and spiritual guidance.

Deep Bond at Kensington Palace

Simone Simmons met Princess Diana in 1993 while working as a spiritual healer at the Hale Clinic in London. The Princess was a regular attendee of energy healing sessions, leading to a deep and lasting bond between the two women. Ms. Simmons often spent time at Kensington Palace, providing support to Diana and her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, during some of the most turbulent years of the Royal Family.

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During her time with the Princess, Ms. Simmons taught complementary practices focused on correcting imbalances in electro-magnetic fields. She also helped cleanse the Princess's apartments of negative energy. The two shared a strong commitment to humanitarian causes, including the campaign against landmines, which Ms. Simmons helped brief Diana on in 1996. They even traveled to Bosnia together, mirroring the Princess's own visits just a month before her death in 1997.

Controversial Claims and Public Inquest

Ms. Simmons became a prominent figure in the public eye due to her controversial statements regarding the late Princess. She testified at the 2008 inquest into Diana's death, revealing that the pair sometimes spoke on the phone for up to ten hours. She also alleged that the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wrote derogatory and cruel letters to his daughter-in-law, a claim the Duke vehemently denied.

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In her books, particularly Diana: The Last Word published in 2005, Ms. Simmons made sensational allegations. She claimed Princess Diana had a passionate affair with John F Kennedy Jr and had attempted cocaine but feared it would kill her. She also asserted that the Princess never truly wanted to divorce King Charles III and always loved him. These claims sparked significant media debate and public scrutiny following her death.

Posthumous Communications and Legacy

After Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, Ms. Simmons stated that she burned all sensitive materials the Princess had given her. However, she later claimed that Diana communicated with her from beyond the grave. In 2018, she told a US broadcaster that the Princess was unhappy about the marriage of the Duke of Sussex to Meghan Markle, predicting it would end in disaster. Ms. Simmons also shared evidence from the 2006 Operation Paget police inquiry, including a note from 1995 where Diana accused MI5 or MI6 of tampering with her car brakes.

Friends and colleagues described Simone Simmons as a woman of warmth, compassion, and strong character. She remained a passionate campaigner against antisemitism and held her Jewish faith and spiritual beliefs close throughout her life. A devoted cat lover, she kept two cats, Star and Gus, and often spoke of their unique personalities. Her spokesman noted that she will be remembered for her deep faith and generosity of spirit, leaving a legacy intertwined with one of the most famous figures in modern history.