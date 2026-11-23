Simone Simmons, the spiritual healer and close confidante of Princess Diana, has died at age 71 after a long illness, sparking renewed interest in her controversial claims about the late royal.

Simone Simmons, the prominent spiritual healer and trusted confidante of Diana, Princess of Wales, has died at the age of 71. Her spokesman confirmed that she passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2026, following a prolonged period of illness.

Core Friendship And Healing Bond

Simmons was born in October 1955 in east London, the daughter of a clothing manufacturer. After attending Hendon County School, she pursued a career in nursing and became a staunch advocate for holistic medicine. Her path intersected with the princess in 1993 at the Hale Clinic in London, where Diana was a regular patient. The princess began attending Simmons' energy healing sessions, which led to a deep and lasting bond between the two women.

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The spokesman described their relationship as a treasured part of Simmons' life. She often spent time at Kensington Palace with the princess and her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Simmons provided spiritual guidance and support during some of the most turbulent and challenging years of Diana's life, including the divorce proceedings involving the now-King.

Controversial Claims And Public Records

Simmons later became known for controversial claims regarding the princess's life. In her book Diana: The Last Word, she alleged that Diana had a passionate affair with John F Kennedy Jnr. The book also claimed that Diana tried cocaine but feared it would kill her. These assertions sparked significant public debate and media scrutiny upon their release.

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Simmons provided evidence at the inquest into Diana's death in 2008 and later told the 2006 Operation Paget police inquiry about sensitive interactions. She stated that the princess once wrote a note to her after car brakes failed in 1995, alleging tampering by MI5 or MI6. She also claimed that the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wrote derogatory letters to his daughter-in-law, a claim the Duke denied.

Shared Campaigns And Final Reconciliation

Beyond personal support, Simmons shared Diana's commitment to humanitarian causes. She volunteered at a cancer unit and campaigned against landmines, a cause Diana championed. Simmons visited Bosnia with a Red Cross friend, mirroring the princess's activities just a month before her death in a Paris car crash in 1997. Despite falling out several times, Simmons believed the two would have reconciled had Diana survived.

After the princess's death, Simmons burned sensitive material given to her by Diana. She wrote two books, Diana: The Secret Years in 1999 and the aforementioned 2005 volume. In 2018, she claimed the princess spoke to her from beyond the grave regarding the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, suggesting Diana feared the union would end in disaster.

Legacy And Personal Life

Those who knew Simmons described her as a woman of warmth, compassion, and strength of character. She was a passionate campaigner against antisemitism and held her Jewish faith and spiritual beliefs close throughout her life. Her personal life included a love for cats; she owned two feline companions named Star and Gus. Her ginger cat, Gus, was rehomed to her through a rescue charity, and she often spoke about their unique personalities.

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Simmons will be remembered for her deep faith and generosity of spirit. Her spokesman noted that she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her death marks the end of an era for those who viewed her as a vital spiritual anchor during the complex final years of the late princess's life.