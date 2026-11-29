Simone Biles showed support for husband Jonathan Owens at the Colts vs Giants game. She wore custom gear featuring his name and number.

Simone Biles attended the Indianapolis Colts game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 29. She wore a white bodysuit and matching leggings. An oversized denim jacket completed her outfit. Her boots were knee-high with pointed toes.

Custom Gear Honors Husband

Biles customized her footwear with a specific design. The shoes featured Jonathan Owens' last name. They also displayed his jersey number. The text appeared in Colts blue color. This detail served as a pop of color. It was a direct homage to her husband.

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The gymnast styled her hair in a high ponytail. Face-framing tendrils softened the look. She wore a full makeup beat for the event. The style was both glamorous and sporty.

Prior Attendance at October Games

Biles previously attended two Colts games in October. The first was against the Tennessee Titans on October 18. She wore a white T-shirt with Owens' number. The shirt featured matching booty shorts.

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The second game was against the Washington Commanders. This match took place on October 4. It was held in London. The venue was the Northumberland Development Project.

She wore a bespoke Colts ensemble. A white trench coat was part of the look. The coat had specific branding. Biles cheered on Owens during both matches.

Balancing Travel and Family

Biles explained her travel choices. She attended every game last year. That schedule was physically demanding. She wanted to support her husband fully.

She stated she would stay home this year. This allows her to work on weekends. She still attends specific home games. Her commitment remains strong for Owens.

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Owens supports her gymnastics career. He encourages her to perform freely. He believes focus improves his own play. Their relationship provides mutual stability.