Simone Biles says she 'almost' died this week in 'scariest experience of my life'

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared that she had a brush with death this week and is now home resting in a social media post on Saturday.

"almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week. this was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life," the 29-year-old gymnast wrote in a post on social media.

You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared that she had a brush with death this week in what she called"one of, if not the scariest experience" of her life and is now home resting in a social media post on Saturday. The 29-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram story on Saturday of several medical bracelets on her wrist with text explaining what happened.

"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. but almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week. this was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life," she wrote in the post. Biles said the experience was especially scary as her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Johnathan Owens was in Indiana for practice.

"i've been in bed resting this week, I'll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & sent flowers. loooovveeee y'all," she wrote in the post. Biles also shared photos of two bouquets of flowers and of her lying in bed with a heartrate monitor alongside her two dogs.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prolonged Weather Alerts Span Multiple Regions of Arizona From Saturday Through TuesdayThe National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings and watches covering large swaths of Arizona, from the Lower Colorado River Valley in the southwest to the high country of the Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon, and northeastern plateaus. The alerts are active during multiple time windows between Saturday and Tuesday, with some regions under warning for over 24 hours. The widespread nature of these alerts suggests a significant and extended weather event, likely tied to the North American Monsoon, bringing threats of heavy rain, lightning, and flash floods across diverse terrain.

Read more »

Simone Biles Reveals Scary Health Emergency, Wears Hospital Bracelets in Emotional Instagram PostOlympic gymnast Simone Biles shared a frightening personal health emergency via Instagram, showing hospital bracelets and calling it one of the scariest experiences of her life. The 29-year-old did not specify details but thanked loved ones for support. Her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, has not commented. The couple, married since 2023, are known for their strong mutual support through athletic careers. Owens recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, separate celebrity gossip involves former 'Off Campus' actors and a 'Summer House' star.

Read more »

Simone Biles recovering from mysterious medical emergency after ‘almost dying’The gymnast took to social media to update fans on her health.

Read more »

Simone Biles reveals near-death experience: 'Almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week'Simone Biles reveals she almost died in a cryptic Instagram post, calling it the scariest experience of her life while husband Jonathan Owens was away.

Read more »