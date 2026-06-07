Simone Biles says medical scare was because of health, not accident

Biles did not elaborate further on what caused the incident or whether it involved ongoing hospital treatment.

has confirmed that a recent incident she described as a “health scare” was health-related, after responding directly to an X user who asked whether it involved health, an accident or violence.

Stories on Saturday night drew significant attention online. In the posts, the U.S. Olympic gymnast appeared to show hospital wristbands and wrote that she had been “almost dying” earlier this week, describing the experience as “one of, if not the scariest experience in my life. ” She added that she had been resting in bed and recovering throughout the week, and expressed gratitude to her close circle for supporting her during what she described as a difficult period.

“S/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited and or sent flowers,” she wrote, adding that she would “explain sooner or later” but did not provide further details at the time. Instagram posts Sparked Widespread Concern The posts quickly spread across social media platforms and were widely reshared, with many users expressing concern and seeking clarification over what had happened.

Simone Biles health scare was one of the top trending stories on search overnight, with significant public interest focused on the limited information available. Although several outlets initially described the situation as a health scare, details remained unclear for much of the night, prompting further discussion online.

The ambiguity led to speculation across platforms, particularly after the posts were amplified by accounts including Yahoo Sports, which reposted the content to X. In response to the growing attention, Biles later addressed a question from a user on X asked alongside Yahoo Sports' post about whether the incident involved health, an accident or violence. She replied simply, “health,” accompanied by a healing heart emoji, confirming the nature of the situation without offering additionalBiles did not elaborate further on what caused the incident or whether it involved hospital treatment beyond the wristbands shown in her Instagram post.

At the time of writing, she has not indicated when she plans to provide a fuller explanation. Biles also posted other pictures to her Instagram story of flowers seemingly sent by concerned well-wishers. The gymnast, one of the most decorated athletes in Olympic history, has previously spoken about the importance of mental and physical health and maintaining boundaries around her private life, particularly during periods of intense public attention.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simone Biles recovering from mysterious medical emergency after ‘almost dying’The gymnast took to social media to update fans on her health.

Read more »

Simone Biles reveals near-death experience: 'Almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week'Simone Biles reveals she almost died in a cryptic Instagram post, calling it the scariest experience of her life while husband Jonathan Owens was away.

Read more »

Simone Biles says she 'almost' died this week in 'scariest experience of my life'Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared that she had a brush with death this week and is now home resting in a social media post on Saturday.

Read more »

Simone Biles Reveals Health Scare, Says Almost Dying Wasn't on Her Bingo CardOlympic gymnast Simone Biles shared on social media that she experienced a terrifying health scare this week, stating it was one of the scariest experiences of her life. She posted a photo of hospital wristbands and thanked her close circle for support. Biles is resting at home while her husband Jonathan Owens is away with the Colts.

Read more »