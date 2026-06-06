Simone Biles Reveals Scary Health Emergency, Wears Hospital Bracelets in Emotional Instagram Post

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared a frightening personal health emergency via Instagram, showing hospital bracelets and calling it one of the scariest experiences of her life. The 29-year-old did not specify details but thanked loved ones for support. Her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, has not commented. The couple, married since 2023, are known for their strong mutual support through athletic careers. Owens recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, separate celebrity gossip involves former 'Off Campus' actors and a 'Summer House' star.

Simone Biles , the Olympic gymnast, shared a harrowing personal experience on Instagram Stories on June 6, revealing that she recently faced a life-threatening situation. The 29-year-old athlete posted a selfie showing herself wearing multiple hospital bracelets, captioning it with her reluctance to share private matters but emphasizing the severity of the incident.

She described it as one of the scariest experiences of her life, though she did not immediately disclose specific details about what happened. Biles expressed gratitude to her close circle for their support through messages, visits, and flowers, and she later posted pictures of floral arrangements she received during this difficult time. This event appears separate from her ongoing relationship with husband Jonathan Owens, an NFL safety. Owens, 30, has not publicly commented on Biles' recent health scare.

Their relationship, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 through the dating app Raya, has been marked by mutual support. Owens previously reflected on how lockdown allowed them to build a strong bond. They married in 2023 and often champion each other's careers. Biles has publicly celebrated Owens' football journey, including his recent March 2024 signing with the Indianapolis Colts after stints with the Texans, Packers, and Bears.

Owens has praised Biles' focus and dedication, noting how their personal dynamic helps her maintain concentration at competitions. The couple continues to navigate both personal and professional challenges together, with Biles' recent hospitalization underscoring the fragility of health even for elite athletes.

Meanwhile, unrelated entertainment news includes former 'Off Campus' stars Mika Abdalla and Jake Short addressing a podcast clip after their split, and Amanda Batula being seen spitting in West Wilson's mouth during an Italian vacation-items that trend separately but highlight the constant public scrutiny faced by celebrities





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