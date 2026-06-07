Simone Biles Reveals Near‑Fatal Hospitalization After Appendicitis Complications

Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles disclosed a harrowing health scare in which a ruptured appendix caused sepsis, leaving her "almost dying" and requiring emergency surgery. The champion now focuses on recovery and a return to competition.

Simone Biles , the most decorated American gymnast in history, has opened up about a frightening health crisis she endured earlier this year. In a candid interview with a major sports network, the five‑time Olympic champion disclosed that she was hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain and a sudden, high‑fever episode that left her "almost dying," according to her own words.

The 28‑year‑old athlete recounted how doctors initially suspected a routine viral infection, but further tests revealed a serious condition that required immediate surgical intervention. Biles described the moment she was wheeled into the operating room as "the scariest thing I've ever faced," noting that the uncertainty of the outcome and the rapid deterioration of her health left her fearing for her life.

She emphasized that the experience forced her to confront her own mortality in a way she had never imagined, especially given her reputation for physical resilience and mental toughness on the gymnastics floor. The emergency procedure involved the removal of a perforated appendix that had caused widespread peritonitis, a potentially life‑threatening infection of the abdominal cavity. According to her medical team, the infection spread quickly, leading to sepsis, which can cause organ failure if not treated promptly.

Biles spent several days in intensive care, receiving IV antibiotics and constant monitoring of vital signs. She was fortunate, they said, to have received swift medical attention and to have been in a facility equipped to handle such complications. While she is now back at home recuperating, Biles revealed that the ordeal has left her with lingering fatigue and a renewed appreciation for the support network surrounding her, including family, teammates, and her long‑time coach.

She also highlighted the importance of listening to one's body, urging other athletes and the general public to seek immediate medical care when experiencing unexplained or severe symptoms. Biles' revelation comes at a pivotal moment in her career, as she prepares to make a comeback for the upcoming World Championships and potentially the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The gymnast, who famously withdrew from several events at the Tokyo 2020 Games to protect her mental health, now faces the added challenge of rebuilding her physical strength after surgery. Nevertheless, she remains optimistic, stating that the experience has given her a new perspective on adversity and an even stronger drive to return to competition.

In her interview, Biles also expressed gratitude toward the medical staff who saved her life and pledged to use her platform to raise awareness about the signs of sepsis and the critical need for timely medical intervention. Her story has resonated with fans worldwide, sparking a wave of supportive messages on social media and reigniting discussions about athlete health, both physical and mental, in high‑performance sports.

"I was almost dead," Biles said, "but I'm alive, and I'm ready to keep fighting, on and off the mat.





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Simone Biles Appendicitis Sepsis Gymnastics Health Crisis

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