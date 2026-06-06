Simone Biles reveals near-death experience: 'Almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week'

Simone Biles reveals she almost died in a cryptic Instagram post, calling it the scariest experience of her life while husband Jonathan Owens was away.

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"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week," Biles wrote.

"This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices. I've been in bed resting this week. I'll explain sooner or later, but to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.

"American gymnast Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens watch the men's single skating event on day seven of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 13, 2026.. The couple has been married since 2023, though Owens' NFL career has occasionally forced them to spend time apart. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has played for five different teams.in 2019.

Biles lives in Texas, where the couple has built a massive home together. Since his time in Houston, Owens has also played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and now the Colts. American gymnast Simone Biles watches the NFC Divisional Playoffs game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. , on Jan. 18, 2026.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.





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Simone Biles Reveals Scary Health Emergency, Wears Hospital Bracelets in Emotional Instagram PostOlympic gymnast Simone Biles shared a frightening personal health emergency via Instagram, showing hospital bracelets and calling it one of the scariest experiences of her life. The 29-year-old did not specify details but thanked loved ones for support. Her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, has not commented. The couple, married since 2023, are known for their strong mutual support through athletic careers. Owens recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, separate celebrity gossip involves former 'Off Campus' actors and a 'Summer House' star.

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