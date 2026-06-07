Simone Biles Reveals Health Scare, Says Almost Dying Wasn't on Her Bingo Card

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared on social media that she experienced a terrifying health scare this week, stating it was one of the scariest experiences of her life. She posted a photo of hospital wristbands and thanked her close circle for support. Biles is resting at home while her husband Jonathan Owens is away with the Colts.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” Biles, 29, said on the social media platform. “but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.

”Representatives for Biles did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Saturday. Biles, winner of 41 Olympics and world-competition medals, posted a photo of a trio of wristbands of the type issued to patients at hospitals. She also sent love to members of her “close circle” who she said sent flowers, visited, and checked in, and she posted images of bouquets.

“this was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life,” Biles said, and added that she has been resting in bed this week. Biles suggested the timing didn’t help: Husband Jonathan Owens, a safety for the NFL’s Colts, was in Indianapolis for practice sessions, she said. In a separate post, she included a photo of two dogs on a bed with the text “i’ll be here” and a screenshot of a heart-rate monitor.

Biles and Owens have a home in Spring, Texas, a city about 25 miles north of downtown Houston, according to The couple had attended a St. Louis Cardinals game on May 29, and Owens threw out the first pitch. She posted photos from the game on Instagram on Friday.





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