Simone Biles recovering from mysterious medical emergency after ‘almost dying’

The gymnast took to social media to update fans on her health.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” the Olympian wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

“This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Johnathan was in Indy for practices,” she added about her husband, Jonathan Owens, who was at his NFL preseason practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Simon Biles shared on Instagram that she had a medical emergency and almost died this week, calling it “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life” .

The gymnast said it was even scarier because her husband Jonathan Owens was at NFL preseason practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Noting that she spent the week in bed resting, the athlete promised to fill her followers in at some point. Biles followed up with a series of Stories showcasing bouquets sent to her before concluding with a shot of herself in bed.

After assuring fans she would tell them what happened in due time, Biles shared a snap in bed, writing, “I’ll be here” . Despite keeping the details private, the gymnast, who tied the knot with Owens, 30, in 2023, has given her social media followers a glimpse into her life over the years.

“I just want to know, is that f—king normal? ”“I’m going to sit my ass right here where it’s free. I’ve been kind of spiraling since then. ” Asking fans whether or not she had been taken advantage of financially, Biles told viewers, “I just need to know if this is normal.

” She stated that “there’s no way you are paying these prices each and every time … there’s just no way. ”The USA team member asked fans if this was normal, stating, “If that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Y’all will never see me at another event. ”“I’m going to sit my ass right here where it’s free,” the star said.

“I’ve been kind of spiraling since then. ”The Gold medalist stunned in a minidress from Vietnamese brand Cong Tri.at the time.

“First @laureussport World Sports Awards as an ambassador and I’m feeling inspired by every story in the room. ” Simon Biles shared on Instagram that she had a medical emergency and almost died this week, calling it"one of, if not the scariest experience of my life" . The gymnast said it was even scarier because her husband Jonathan Owens was at NFL preseason practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

After assuring fans she would tell them what happened in due time, Biles shared a snap in bed, writing,"I'll be here" . The USA team member asked fans if this was normal, stating, “If that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Y’all will never see me at another event. ”"I’m going to sit my ass right here where it’s free," the star said. "I’ve been kind of spiraling since then. "





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