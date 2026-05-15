Simone Ashley, Barbara Palvin, and Pixie Lott Shine at Cannes Film Festival for Karma Premiere

Simone Ashley, Barbara Palvin, and Pixie Lott made glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Karma, showcasing their red carpet styles alongside notable figures like Marion Cotillard. Ashley's elegant gown, Palvin's chic maternity look, and Lott's bold ensemble drew admiration. The film features a gripping plot involving resistance and mystery, with Cotillard at its heart.

Simone Ashley made a stunning appearance at the star-studded premiere of Karma during the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The actress, 31, turned heads with her dramatic fishtail gown, a strapless dress that showcased her figure with a fitted bodice and a flowing, ruffled skirt.

She accessorized with a diamond necklace and pendant earrings, complementing her style with loose waves in her raven tresses. Alongside Ashley, pregnant supermodel Barbara Palvin, 32, exuded elegance in an oversized white shirt paired with a high-waisted black skirt, subtly concealing her baby bump. She appeared alongside her husband Dylan Sprouse, 33, who is a devoted partner and showed his support on the red carpet.

British singer Pixie Lott, 35, also dazzled in a figure-hugging black gown adorned with silver floral embellishments. She carried a silver clutch and matched her husband Oliver Cheshire’s dapper look in his white dinner jacket. The French-language film features an Oscar-winning cast, led by Marion Cotillard, 50, who graced the carpet in a striking black leather Chanel gown. The movie centers on Jeanne’s desperate escape to France and her involvement in a village mystery.

Simone Ashley has risen to prominence after her roles in Netflix’s Sex Education and Bridgerton, and now stars as Miranda Priestley’s new assistant in the highly awaited sequel ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannes Film Festival Premiere Simone Ashley Barbara Palvin Pixie Lott

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Hybrid Mary Janes Trend Replacing Sandals in Simone Ashley's 2026 Cannes Film Festival WardrobeMeguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.

Read more »

Barbara Palvin is expecting first baby with Dylan Sprouse, debuts bump at CannesReports claim Meghan Markle is now the “breadwinner” for Prince Harry and their family as the couple faces mounting expenses and she expands her latest business ventures.

Read more »

Barbara Palvin Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Dylan SprouseBarbara Palvin, who is pregnant with her first child, married Dylan Sprouse in July 2023 after five years of dating

Read more »

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Are Expecting Their First Child—Revealed at Cannes 2026Barbara Palvin is pregnant! She and Dylan Sprouse, who married in 2023, shared the happy news on their Instagram today.

Read more »