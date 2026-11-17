Prince William, Kate Middleton, and actress Simone Ashley attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai. The event celebrated environmental innovations with performances by Take That and Rami Malek.

The Earthshot Prize environmental awards ceremony took place on Tuesday night at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, drawing a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and dignitaries. Actress Simone Ashley, aged thirty-one, commanded attention on the green carpet wearing a custom-designed gold beaded lehenga created by Swadesh and Manish Malhotra. The elaborate outfit featured red and green gemstones alongside intricate leaf patterns, showcasing her toned physique.

Simone Ashley's Stunning Fashion Statement

Simone Ashley accessorized her striking ensemble with matching bejeweled earrings and a yellow scarf, blending traditional Indian aesthetics with modern glamour. She is scheduled to perform during the awards ceremony, expressing her excitement about joining the global initiative. She stated that it is a privilege to be part of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai to recognize the extraordinary people dedicated to repairing our planet. Ashley emphasized that bringing this community together in India proves real change occurs through united ambition and creativity.

Also read Prince Harry Ukraine Trip Clashes With Prince William Earthshot Prize In Mumbai

The Waleses Lead Green Carpet Debut

Prince William and Princess Kate joined Simone Ashley on day two of the event, marking the midway point of Prince William's ten-year Earthshot Prize project. The couple walked the green carpet in attire described as a celebration of India, with Prince William wearing a bespoke Bandhgala jacket with hand-embroidered buttons by Manish Malhotra. Princess Kate wore a vermilion Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan, crafted from handwoven Silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing and glass bead embellishments dyed using vegetable-based methods. She completed her look with the diamond and emerald tassel necklace belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by matching earrings.

Star-Studded Performances and Keynote Addresses

The ceremony featured high-profile entertainment, including a performance by the British pop group Take That, marking their first show in India. Other notable attendees included Hollywood actor Rami Malek, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. Rami Malek praised Prince William for his genuine care and involvement, noting that the Prince is creating a vital environment for future generations. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the evening, while Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal also performed for the guests.

Advertisement

Prince William's Message of Optimism

Prince William is expected to address the five thousand guests by praising the determination of the Earthshot generation. He plans to highlight young people worldwide who are stepping forward with fresh ideas rather than waiting for answers. The Prince intends to convey that change is already happening and that optimism matched with action yields results. Princess Kate accompanies William on this three-day visit to India and is reported to be enormously proud of his ongoing environmental initiative.

International Recognition and Future Impact

The event serves as a global platform to recognize innovative ideas aimed at repairing the planet across five key areas. The attendance of figures like Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Fiona Shaw underscores the international scale of the award. Jason Knauf, the chief executive officer at Earthshot, was also present, beaming as he engaged with the attendees. The ceremony concludes a significant phase of the project, setting the stage for continued efforts in environmental conservation and sustainable innovation.