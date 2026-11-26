Simon Pegg details the process behind crafting the terrifying Balrog voice for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 in new behind-the-scenes footage.

Simon Pegg has provided an exclusive look into the vocal performance that defines the terrifying Balrog in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. New behind-the-scenes footage reveals how the actor transformed his natural voice into the deep, guttural roar that accompanies the fiery creature's emergence from the shadows of Khazad-dûm. The clip features the Balrog shouting "Crawl back to your world!" before unleashing a devastating blast of flames.

Voice Performance and Recording Process

The video captures Pegg performing on the physical set alongside Charlie Vickers, who portrays the dark lord Sauron. Working directly with Vickers allowed Pegg to rehearse the scene physically before entering the recording booth for final dialogue. Inside the booth, Pegg delivers lines such as "You came to this cavern on bended knee" with a heavy, resonant growl. Supervising dialect coach Leith McPherson praised the result, noting the voice felt as though it had been "waiting down in the depths" for centuries.

Also read Lord of the Rings Rings of Power Renewed for Season 4 at Prime Video

Sound Processing and Visual Effects

Pegg explains how digital sound processing transforms his natural vocals into the creature's signature tone, making it sound significantly more monstrous. The footage contrasts his original recording with the finished product, where CGI effects bring the Balrog to life on screen. During the recording of the line "Even Sauron cannot move a mountain," Pegg jokes that the processed audio sounds "a million times better" than his raw input. This technical blend of physical performance and post-production audio engineering creates the terrifying presence seen in the final series.

Season 3 Plot and Cast Details

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premiered on November 11, 2026, on Prime Video. The eight-episode season was released in three batches, with the final two episodes arriving on November 25. All episodes are now available to stream globally. The narrative jumps five years after the fall of Eregion, placing Middle-earth in open war. Sauron continues his work to forge the One Ring within his newly completed fortress, Barad-dûr, aiming to control other ring-bearers and conquer remaining kingdoms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Return of Key Characters

The returning cast includes Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, and Robert Aramayo as Elrond. New additions to the series feature Simon Pegg as the voice of the Balrog and Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn. Daniel Weyman also returns as Gandalf, following the character's dramatic reveal at the end of Season 2. This expansion of the cast supports the growing scale of the conflict and the introduction of new major figures in the Second Age storyline.

Series Reception and Future Outlook

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for Season 4. The series has seen mixed reviews since its premiere but continues to generate significant viewer engagement. The release of this behind-the-scenes content highlights the meticulous effort behind the show's audio and visual design. Fans can expect further developments in the ongoing battle between good and evil in Middle-earth as the story progresses.