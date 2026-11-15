Simon Newton Reveals Why Michael Jackson Was His Toughest Gig as Celebrity Bodyguard

Former Hollywood security expert Simon Newton discusses guarding Michael Jackson, his work with Bella Hadid, and his retirement from the celebrity protection industry in 2018.

Simon Newton, the forty-seven-year-old London-based security expert and actor, recently shared the defining moments of his high-profile career in a candid interview with the Daily Mail. After serving four years as a soldier in Canada and Iraq, Newton transitioned into the world of celebrity protection, becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable guards before retiring from the field nearly a decade ago.

Guarding Michael Jackson Demanded Extraordinary Resources

Newton identifies his assignment protecting the late Michael Jackson in 2006 as the most demanding role of his professional life, citing the overwhelming scale of public adoration that accompanied the King of Pop. He explained that while other celebrity clients often had excitable but manageable fan interactions, Jackson's following was on a completely different level that required constant vigilance and significant manpower.

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Newton recounted that the security team for Michael Jackson consisted of five personnel, yet he firmly believed that at least one or two additional guards would have been necessary to manage the intensity of the public presence effectively. The situation was characterized by a relentless presence, with fans monitoring their movements and even hiring taxis for the entire day to follow the security detail from one location to the next.

The scrutiny extended to every venue they visited, including the specific hotel where Jackson and his team stayed, creating an environment where privacy was nearly impossible to maintain. Newton noted that this constant pressure and the sheer volume of people interested in the musician's every move made the assignment significantly more challenging than any other protection gig he has undertaken in his two decades of experience.

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Corporate Security Offered a More Predictable Work Environment

In stark contrast to the chaos surrounding top-tier music icons, Newton described his assignments protecting Middle Eastern royalty, wealthy businessmen, and bank CEOs as considerably easier and more routine. These clients typically maintained normal family lives and adhered to standard office hours, which allowed the security team to operate with a greater sense of predictability and control.

Newton pointed out that the primary threats to this demographic usually involved stalkers, activists, or kidnapping attempts, but these risks were mitigated by the clients' relatively private lifestyles outside of work. He emphasized that these individuals were not as publicly known as movie stars or musicians, meaning they could move through their daily routines with less interference from the general public or obsessive fans.

While the potential for robbery and kidnapping remained a concern due to the substantial wealth of these clients, the day-to-day reality of the job involved far fewer disruptions. Newton appreciated that he could perform his duties without the intense media and public spotlight, allowing for a more professional and less emotionally draining work environment compared to the celebrity circuit.

Retirement Followed Tenure With Bella Hadid in 2018

Newton concluded his twenty-year career as a celebrity bodyguard in 2018, a decision that stemmed directly from his final assignment protecting supermodel Bella Hadid during London Fashion Week. He had worked both on and off with Hadid, covering the two annual fashion weeks in the UK as well as various trips taken between the events, which kept him deeply embedded in the high-fashion security scene.

Although he initially viewed this assignment as just another job, Newton eventually reached a breaking point where he simply could no longer continue in the profession. He clarified that the end of his career was not triggered by a specific incident with Hadid, but rather by a growing lack of enthusiasm for the job itself, regardless of who he was protecting.

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At the time, Newton was approximately thirty-nine or forty years old and realized that he had lost the initial excitement that had driven his passion for security work. He admitted that while he had once enjoyed attending red carpet events and traveling to exotic locations, those aspects no longer held any appeal, and he was only interested in getting paid to do the job properly.

Transition to Acting and Entrepreneurial Ventures

After deciding to leave the security industry, Newton made a clean break from bodyguard work, choosing not to dip in and out of the profession but to fully commit to new career paths. He has since successfully transitioned into acting and launched his own fashion brand, Simon Newton London, leveraging his unique background and public profile to establish himself in different creative fields.

Newton reflected on how his motivation had shifted from the thrill of the job to a mere transactional need to pay his mortgage and bills, a sentiment that ultimately led to his resignation. He expressed that the early part of his career was exciting and fun, but towards the end, he no longer cared about the perks or the prestige that came with guarding A-listers.

His story offers a rare glimpse into the life of a Hollywood security expert who found himself burnt out by the very industry he helped protect. Newton now focuses on his acting roles and his fashion line, looking back on his time with stars like Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, and Kate Moss with a sense of professional closure rather than longing for the past.