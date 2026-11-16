Simon Newton Reveals Hardest Security Job Protecting Michael Jackson

Former celebrity bodyguard Simon Newton discusses his toughest assignment protecting Michael Jackson and his decision to quit the industry after guarding Bella Hadid in 2018.

Simon Newton, a London-based security professional turned actor, has identified his most challenging assignment as protecting the late Michael Jackson during 2006. The 47-year-old former soldier recalls that the volume of fans accompanying the King of Pop created an unprecedented level of chaos compared to his other high-profile gigs.

Michael Jackson Assigned 2006 Fan Chaos

Newton arrived at the Michael Jackson security role after years of protecting Middle Eastern royalty and wealthy businessmen, a period where robbery and kidnap were the primary threats. He contrasts this with the constant, excitable presence of Jackson's fanbase, which he describes as horrendous in scale. Even with a team of five guards, Newton felt they needed additional personnel to manage the situation effectively. Fans hired taxis to follow the convoy and gathered outside every venue and hotel, creating a relentless security challenge.

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Comparison With Corporate Security Roles

Newton notes that his easiest security jobs involved protecting bankers and oil company executives. These clients maintained normal office hours and family lives, making them less known to the public. While activists and stalkers posed threats to high-net-worth individuals, the lack of media frenzy made these assignments far less stressful than working with A-list celebrities. The routine nature of these lives allowed for a more standard security perimeter.

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Bella Hadid Final Assignment 2018

Newton retired from celebrity security in 2018 after working with supermodel Bella Hadid during London Fashion Week. He had accompanied Hadid during two fashion weeks in the UK and several trips in between. Newton states that he did not initially plan to quit after this specific job, but rather reached a breaking point where he no longer desired to continue in the industry. He made the decision to leave abruptly to ensure a clean break from his career.

Lost Excitement For Security Work

After nearly 20 years in the field, Newton admitted that the glamour of red carpets and exotic travel no longer excited him. He was 39 or 40 years old when he decided to stop, viewing security work strictly as a means to pay his mortgage and bills. The thrill that defined the early part of his career had vanished, leaving him indifferent to the status of the clients he protected. He chose to focus on his acting career and his fashion brand, Simon Newton London, instead.