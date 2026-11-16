Simon Holmstrom showing what he can do for Islanders after fourth-line demotion

Saturday night was an outlier in the sense that Holmstrom had never scored three times in a game before.

It was just a month ago that Simon Holmstrom, after scoring just once in the season’s first seven games and after a training camp Islanders coach Pete DeBoer described as a “slow start,” was dropped to the fourth line.

That was in some measure a luxury of the team’s depth. Two games later in Toronto, Matias Maccelli and Calum Ritchie both left injured and the idea of putting someone like Holmstrom that far down in the lineup became, for the moment, impossible. But it also told you the Islanders needed more from a player who’d hovered around the 20-goal mark in each of the last two seasons.

Also read Islanders Beat Ducks 6-2 Behind Holmstrom Hat Trick and Team Effort

“We actually moved him down in the lineup to try and get his work rate up,” DeBoer said Saturday night after Holmstrom’s first career hat trick put an exclamation mark on the Islanders’Simon Holmstrom of the New York Islanders reacts after scoring his first career hat trick in a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 14. Saturday night was an outlier in the sense that Holmstrom had never scored three times in a game before.

While Holmstrom was as soft-spoken as ever afterward, he wore a beaming grin that might as well have been lifted from the day prior, when he and the Islanders’ other Swedes, Victor Eklund and Emil Heineman, accompanied the club’s social media team on a trip to Disneyland.

Advertisement

“I thought it’s been a good trip for us,” Holmstrom said. “We had four lines that can score goals and can defend hard, and I thought we did a good job of that today. ” Zoom out and look at the last month, and Saturday looks more like something Holmstrom has been building toward. In his past 12 games, Holmstrom has 13 points .

After those two games on the fourth line, he’s been stapled to Bo Horvat’s wing on the top line. Lately, he’s produced like someone who wants to stay there even as Maccelli, Mathew Barzal and, eventually, Ritchie, come back into the fold. He’s taking a four-game point streak back home for the Islanders match against Columbus on Tuesday, over which he’s got five points and three assists.

The Islanders have been explicit about wanting tocoming off a serious knee issue, and seem to be doing the same with Maccelli as well, putting him on the fourth line. Holmstrom celebrates a goal with teammates in Anaheim, California. The winger has 13 points in his last 12 games. Holmstrom’s play — along with the second line’s recent success — is giving them the luxury to do that.

“Well, he’s got a great shot. He’s playing with really good players,” DeBoer said.

Advertisement

“They’re finding him, but he’s finishing those opportunities. He had a slow start, I thought, to camp and to the season. He’s gotten better every night. ” There was a two-step-forward, one-step-back element to the Islanders’ health out West, as both Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Logan Stanley went down as they were getting other players back.

There was some optimism though, at least initially, that neither of those injuries would be long term. Ritchie is also skating on his own back in New York, and in week four of the initial 4-6 week timeline he was given to return. In other words, the Islanders can squint and see a healthy team around the corner, a luxury they haven’t had all season.

Already, the Islanders had to make a roster move to activate Barzal, waiving Kyle MacLean, who was sent to AHL Hamilton on Sunday after clearing. He won’t be the last casualty. The question of what that lineup will look like has been a fun parlor game all season. Holmstrom might be changing the answer.

Simon Holmstrom of the New York Islanders reacts after scoring his first career hat trick in a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 14. Holmstrom celebrates a goal with teammates in Anaheim, California. The winger has 13 points in his last 12 games.