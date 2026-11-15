Simon Holmstrom has first hat trick in Islanders' 6-2 win over Ducks 6-2

- Simon Holmstrom had his first career hat trick, Matthew Schaefer added three assists and the New York Islanders rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

also scored as the Islanders won for the second time in three days in the Los Angeles area after a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Hutton scored 1:55 into the game when his shot through traffic was deflected through Dostal's legs. Barzal had an assist on the play after returning to the roster following knee inflammation. Horvat opened a four-goal second period for New York when he one-timed a slap shot from the slot that beat Dostal to the glove side. Nesterenko pulled a goal back for the Ducks just over one minute later.

Also read Islanders Defeat Kings 5-2 to End Four-Game Losing Streak

Holmstrom scored the first of two consecutive goals at 3:01 of the second period and added the second at the 8:28 mark for a 4-1 lead. Chaffee's goal for a 5-1 lead came two minutes later when he scored off a feed from Schaefer. Gauthier continued his goals streak with 3:23 left in the second period. It was Gauthier's 15th goal over the past eight games and 17th on the season.

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FAA ground stop live updates: Thousands of flights delayed, canceled; Officials expect air travel to recover by end of SundayHolmstrom's hat trick came at 2:41 of the third period on a snap shot that beat Dostal to his glove side. The goal came on a centering pass from