Simon Cowell Surprises 'SNL 50' with George Harrison Tribute and Steve Martin's Hosting Gig

Simon Cowell joined the 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration' to perform a song with Steve Martin hosting. Cowell shared a story about the song's significance as something he first sang with George Harrison.

Simon Cowell made a surprise appearance at the ' Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Celebration,' where he performed a song he first sang with former Beatle George Harrison in 1976. According to Cowell, the performance marked a special moment as it was the first time he had sung the song since Harrison's passing. The audience was treated to a duet performance, with Cowell later introducing comedy legend Steve Martin , the evening's host.

Martin, known for his quick wit, took the stage with his signature comedic style. He joked about the unexpected nature of his hosting gig, quipping, 'Lorne told me I was doing the monologue... on a friend's boat down on the Gulf of Steve Martin.' The 'Only Murders in the Building' star continued his comedic performance, poking fun at the demanding nature of working with fellow celebrities. He remarked, 'If I look around, I see some of the most difficult people I have ever worked with in my life.'The program continued with a series of comedic performances and sketches. Martin Short joined the festivities, prompting a humorous exchange with Martin about Canadian immigration. Short was playfully 'detained' by ICE officers for his Canadian citizenship, adding another layer of comedic absurdity to the evening. The 'SNL 50' special, which featured many of the show's most iconic cast members and hosts, served as a celebration of the show's rich history and enduring legacy in the world of comedy





