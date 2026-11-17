Simon Cowell bans David Walliams from discussions as new allegations surface regarding inappropriate behavior towards young women at Britain's Got Talent.

Simon Cowell has instructed his inner circle to never mention David Walliams, implementing a strict non-disclosure rule within his closest confidants. This directive emerged as alarming rumors regarding the former Britain's Got Talent judge's conduct with young women began circulating publicly. For the media mogul, the situation extended beyond professional boundaries, causing him significant personal distress and devastation. Cowell, aged 67, is widely recognized for his trusting nature, having originally welcomed Walliams into his professional orbit with great enthusiasm.

History Of Professional Partnership

Cowell initially signed Walliams to ITV's talent competition in 2012, recognizing the comedian's immense popularity among children across the United Kingdom. Having sold millions of books featuring his characters, Walliams represented a valuable asset for the show's youth appeal. Cowell integrated him fully into the Syco family, his entertainment conglomerate, providing the comedian with a dressing room adjacent to his own. This proximity symbolized the high level of trust and approval Cowell held for his new co-star.

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In the early years of their collaboration, the two men shared a friendly rapport, often laughing together during filming sessions. Their relationship extended beyond the studio, with regular social engagements at upscale Mayfair restaurants. Cowell viewed the acquisition of such a prominent television personality as a major success for his brand. The assignment of the neighboring dressing room served as the ultimate seal of approval for Walliams within the production team.

Allegations Of Inappropriate Conduct

Current allegations against Walliams center on accusations of attempting to silence a young woman regarding a sexual assault at his home. The accuser identifies herself as one of the teenage girls previously invited into the Britain's Got Talent dressing room. During these visits, Walliams would entertain young guests with cupcakes and fizzy drinks, creating an environment of trust and comfort. These gatherings occurred in a space where Cowell himself was frequently present.

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Walliams now faces accusations of abusing his status as a high-profile television personality from Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent. The claims suggest he engaged in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls. Walliams has categorically denied all allegations brought against him. Despite the denials, the details of these claims have prompted a re-evaluation of his past behavior by industry insiders.

Internal Investigation And Fallout

In 2020, Britain's Got Talent management launched an investigation into the identity and purpose of Walliams' guests. This action was triggered by journalist alerts regarding social media posts alleging inappropriate behavior at the Fountain Studios in Wembley. A senior executive involved in the production later described the inquiry as informal, noting the absence of formal complaints from the young women involved. The investigation concluded without finding definitive evidence of wrongdoing.

Critics argue that the scope of the investigation was insufficient given the physical constraints of the studio. Sources describe the backstage areas as tiny, with dressing rooms in very close proximity to one another. Judges frequently moved between these spaces, making it difficult for any private interactions to go unnoticed. Many people, including partners, agents, and journalists, were present in the area every night during filming.

It is widely considered unlikely that a group of teenage girls on a private list could have remained unnoticed. Despite this, no evidence was found, leading to skepticism among former employees. Management later pointed to Walliams' personal assistant as responsible for maintaining the guest list for security purposes. This defense has been met with further doubt regarding the thoroughness of the initial inquiry.

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Cowell's Response And Distance

Simon Cowell has gone to extensive lengths to distance himself from his former co-star in light of these serious claims. Those close to Cowell report that the cooling of their friendship was a direct result of the allegations. The non-mention rule among his confidants ensures that Walliams is not discussed, effectively removing him from professional conversations. This severance of ties highlights the severity of the situation for Cowell's brand.

When contacted by the press, Fremantle, the producers of Britain's Got Talent, initially claimed no investigation had taken place. They subsequently retracted this statement after being confronted with information contradicting their position. This backtracking has further fueled speculation about how the matter was handled internally. The inconsistency in their public statements raises questions about transparency within the production company.

The situation leaves many unanswered questions regarding the safety and vetting processes in place during the show's peak years. The proximity of the dressing rooms and the casual nature of backstage socializing made the alleged behavior potentially visible to many. Without concrete evidence from the informal probe, the full extent of the interactions remains a subject of intense debate. The damage to reputations and trust within the entertainment industry continues to unfold as more details emerge.