Simon Cowell Distant From David Walliams Following Misconduct Claims

Sources reveal Simon Cowell cut ties with David Walliams years ago due to discomfort, as new allegations of sexual misconduct surface regarding the former judge.

Simon Cowell has maintained a long-standing separation from former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, according to new reports detailing the fractured friendship between the two television personalities. Sources close to Cowell state that the media mogul distanced himself from Walliams four years ago after becoming convinced that his co-star was not a good person. This revelation comes amid fresh allegations that Walliams abused his position on the talent show and engaged in inappropriate sexual activities with young women.

Simon Cowell Cut Ties Four Years Ago

Sources explicitly confirm that Cowell has not spoken to Walliams since the comedian left the panel in 2022. The gap in communication spans several years, with insiders indicating that Cowell was relieved when Walliams departed the production. A friend of Cowell stated that the judge will never reestablish contact and is satisfied that the show has moved forward without Walliams. The relationship, once characterized by playful banter and on-screen chemistry, is now described as completely severed due to moral disagreements.

Also read BBC pulls David Walliams shows from iPlayer after sexual assault allegations

New Allegations Against David Walliams

The re-emergence of tension between the two stars follows serious claims regarding Walliams conduct on the show. Reports suggest that the comedian exploited his status as a judge to engage in exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls. These allegations have prompted fans and media outlets to re-examine past interactions with suspicion. The Daily Mail has recently highlighted moments where Walliams behavior made Cowell feel very uncomfortable during filming and interviews.

Uncomfortable Moments During Jonathan Ross Show

During a 2012 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Simon Cowell openly expressed his discomfort with David Walliams physical proximity. When Walliams sat extremely close on the sofa, Cowell shouted for him to move over and later admitted to the host that he was very uncomfortable. Cowell even questioned why he agreed to participate in the episode with Walliams, describing the experience as a regret. The interaction highlighted early signs of strain in their professional relationship despite the comedic facade they presented to the public.

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Controversial On-Air Stunts With Simon Cowell

Walliams frequently engaged in over-the-top romantic antics toward Cowell, including kissing him on the cheek and attempting seductive crawls across desks. During one memorable incident involving the show host Stephen Mulhern, Walliams recreated an awkward moment by dropping his trousers. Alesha Dixon reacted with horror to the scene, but Cowell remained morose, sitting with his head in his hands. These stunts were intended as comedy but have been reinterpreted as boundary-crossing behavior in light of current events.

Simon Cowell's Past Comments On David Walliams

Simon Cowell previously referred to David Walliams as a psychopathic child in a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail. When asked about the appeal of the show compared to his work on X Factor, Cowell cited the fun atmosphere and the crazy acts as reasons for returning. He explicitly denied that Walliams was his best mate, clarifying that he only liked them as colleagues. Cowell characterized Walliams as someone he had to deal with, noting that his eccentric nature made the show entertaining despite personal reservations.

Public Reaction To Viral Clip Analysis

Fans are now analyzing old footage of Walliams and Cowell with fresh eyes after the new allegations surfaced. The viral nature of their on-screen bromance has turned into a subject of scrutiny as viewers note eyebrow-raising exchanges. The contrast between the jovial public image and the reported private discomfort has sparked widespread discussion about power dynamics in television production. The situation underscores how quickly public perception can shift when new information about a celebrity's conduct emerges.