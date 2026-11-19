Simon Cowell enforced a strict no-talk rule regarding David Walliams as sexual assault allegations against the BGT judge gained traction, signaling a complete break in their long-standing professional and personal relationship.

Sir Simon Cowell has maintained a strict, non-negotiable protocol with his inner circle for several years: he does not permit anyone to mention David Walliams in his presence. This rigid boundary was established as disturbing rumors regarding the former judge's interactions with young women began to circulate with increasing frequency and severity.

Cowell, now 67, approached this development with deep personal anguish rather than merely professional concern. Known for his generally trusting demeanor, he expressed devastation upon learning of the alleged conduct by Walliams, the comedian and author he had personally recruited to the "Syco family" entertainment empire.

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The Origins of a Fractured Partnership

The professional alliance between Cowell and Walliams was formalized in 2012 when Cowell signed the British comic to serve as a fellow judge on the ITV talent show Britain's Got Talent. Cowell selected Walliams because of his massive popularity among children, noting that millions of fans across the United Kingdom regularly read his books.

To demonstrate his highest level of approval, Cowell assigned Walliams the dressing room situated immediately next to his own on set. In those early years, the duo shared a close working relationship, often joking during filming sessions and socializing frequently at dinner establishments in the Mayfair district of London.

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Escalating Allegations and Security Concerns

The dynamic shifted dramatically after Walliams was identified as the celebrity who allegedly attempted to silence a young woman. The accuser, one of the teenage girls previously invited into the Britain's Got Talent dressing room, claims Walliams tried to gag her from disclosing her story of sexual assault at his home.

Walliams is currently accused of abusing his status as a high-profile television personality from Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent. The allegations specify inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities involving a large number of young women and girls, charges that Walliams completely denies.

Recent reports indicate that producers at Fremantle changed their stance on the matter. While they initially denied any formal investigation occurred, they retracted that statement an hour later after being confronted with evidence of the probe.

Internal Investigations and Procedural Failures

In 2020, Britain's Got Talent management initiated an inquiry into the identity of Walliams' guests and the reasons for their presence backstage. This action was triggered after journalists alerted show bosses to social media posts alleging inappropriate behavior during a recording at the Fountain Studios in Wembley.

A senior executive stated that because no formal complaints were filed by the young women involved, the investigation was conducted on an informal basis. The executive claimed no "smoking gun" evidence was found, citing the difficulty of verifying whether guests on Walliams' list were met via MySpace or other platforms.

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However, former employees and sources connected to the production dispute the thoroughness of that inquiry. They argue that the backstage areas at Wembley were extremely small, making it nearly impossible for groups of teenage girls to go unnoticed by staff, agents, and journalists who were present nightly.

Impact on Cowell and Future Implications

Those closest to Cowell confirm that he has made every possible effort to distance himself from his former co-star. The cooling of their friendship, which was previously kept private, is now understood to be a direct response to the allegations regarding Walliams' behavior toward young women.

Britain's Got Talent bosses have also faced criticism for allegedly hiding behind Walliams' personal assistant. They argued that the assistant was solely responsible for adding names to the security list, attempting to shift accountability away from the production team and the judge himself.

The proximity of the dressing rooms and the casual nature of the backstage environment have raised serious questions about how such allegations could go unrecorded during Walliams' tenure. Critics argue that the lack of formal vetting for guests standing out in such a confined space suggests a systemic failure in oversight.

As the story develops, the complete break between Cowell and Walliams stands as a significant marker in the ongoing legal and public relations fallout. The inability of producers to provide concrete evidence of wrongdoing in the 2020 inquiry continues to fuel skepticism about the adequacy of the measures taken at the time.